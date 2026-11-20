Lionel Messi has surpassed all his rivals in the American MLS championship, not only with his performance on the pitch but also with his salary. The Inter Miami forward has become the league's highest-paid player, receiving a guaranteed annual salary of $28.33 million. Notably, the Argentine star's salary has increased by nearly $8 million in one year.

The MLS Players Association released data on the salaries of league participants as of October 2026. The figures demonstrate not only Messi's financial dominance but also the scale of funds being allocated for star players in American soccer.

Messi increased his salary by nearly $8 million in one year

According to the published data, 39-year-old Lionel Messi's guaranteed annual salary stands at $28.33 million. This figure does not include bonuses and other sources of income.

For comparison, in 2025, the Argentine player's guaranteed annual salary was $20.45 million. This means his salary has increased by $7.88 million over the course of a year.

Messi's salary is significantly higher than that of other stars in MLS. Furthermore, the number of players with a guaranteed annual salary exceeding $10 million has reached five.

The 5 highest-paid players in MLS

According to the data released by the Players Association, the top five highest-paid players in the league are as follows:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) — $28.33 million. Robert Lewandowski (Chicago Fire) — $19.51 million. Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City) — $13.94 million. Son Heung-min (Los Angeles) — $11.25 million. Breel Embolo (Atlanta United) — $10.81 million.

The second-place holder on the list, Robert Lewandowski, earns nearly $8.82 million less than Messi. Thus, there is a significant financial gap between the Argentine star and the next player.

Clubs spending the most on player salaries in MLS

Inter Miami also holds the top spot in the salary rankings. The amount allocated by the team for players' guaranteed salaries is $59.37 million.

The five clubs spending the most on salaries in the league are:

Inter Miami — $59.37 million. Chicago Fire — $41.29 million. Atlanta United — $38.35 million. LA Galaxy — $34.91 million. Los Angeles — $32.91 million.

Inter Miami is spending $18.08 million more on player salaries than its closest pursuer, Chicago Fire.

Messi's influence in MLS is also visible in the numbers

Lionel Messi's position in the American championship is clearly reflected in his salary. He is not only in first place in terms of personal wages, but his team is also the club that allocates the most funds for player salaries.

The published figures once again demonstrated Messi's financial dominance in MLS. The significant increase in the Argentine star's salary over the year is one of the indicators confirming that his status in American soccer remains unique.