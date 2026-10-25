"Atletico Madrid" defeats "Deportivo" and solidifies 2nd place

·48·Sport
"Atletico Madrid" defeats "Deportivo" and solidifies 2nd place

In the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's «Atletico» club hosted «Deportivo» at home and secured an important 1:0 victory in a hard-fought match.

Diego Simeone's men claimed all 3 points thanks to a lone goal scored at the beginning of the second half, continuing their march in the title race.

Alvarez with the winning goal and intense battles

The match took place under active pressure from the hosts:

  • Decisive strike: Although the goals remained intact in the first half, the Madrid side showed quickness upon returning from the break. In the 48th minute, Argentine forward Julian Alvarez broke through the opponent's defense to score the only and winning goal of the match;

  • Defense and discipline: After the goal, «Deportivo» tried to restore balance, but the defensive line led by Jan Oblak acted reliably to keep a clean sheet;

  • Cautions and emotions: Nerves ran high towards the end of the match. The yellow cards shown by the referee clearly demonstrated the spirit of fierce competition.

Standings situation

This success once again proved the stability of the «Colchoneros» this season:

  • «Atletico»'s position: Following the victory, the Madrid club increased its points tally to 25, sitting in 2nd place in the La Liga table;

  • «Deportivo»'s status: Stuck at 11 points, the visitors occupy the 10th spot.

Match sheet:

La Liga. Round 10

«Atletico» — «Deportivo» 1:0

  • Goal: Alvarez 48.

  • «Atletico»: Oblak, Pubil, Gansko, Llorente, Grimaldo, Hjulmand (Mendoza, 80), Barrios (Simeone, 46), Lookman (Le Normand, 46), Baena, Lee Kang In (Sorloth, 67), Alvarez.

  • «Deportivo»: Riquelme, Jose Gimenez, C評価 / Cvalyata, Altimira, Loureiro, Amatucci, Hernandez, Villares (Lusimi, 58), Soriano, Mella (Traore, 58), Nsongo (Sanchez, 80).

  • Yellow cards: Pubil 26, Sorloth 85, Baena 86, Simeone 87 — Hernandez 75, Cvalyata 79.

Atletico MadridLa LigaJulian AlvarezDeportivo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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