Julián Álvarez’s Desire to Join Barcelona Enrages Atlético Fans

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez’s reported desire to join Barcelona during the summer transfer window has sparked fierce protests from the club’s supporters. According to Goal.com, angry fans demonstrated outside the club’s headquarters and hung banners demanding the Argentine’s departure. The incident suggests that relations between the star forward and Atlético supporters have completely broken down. Goal.com reports .

The fans’ anger was clearly evident during the La Liga opening match against Málaga. Offensive chants aimed at the 26-year-old forward rang out during the game at the Estadio Metropolitano. The wave of protests then spread to the training ground, where banners reading “Julian Out” appeared alongside symbols crossed over his No. 19.

The striker’s relationship with the fans reportedly deteriorated sharply after he openly stated his desire to join Barcelona this summer. Since arriving from Manchester City in summer 2024, the player has made 106 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 49 goals and providing 17 assists. Nevertheless, he sees his future only with Hansi Flick’s team.

Diego Simeone and the Transfer Problems

Because Atlético’s management has categorically refused to negotiate with the Catalan club, Barcelona has begun exploring other attacking options. Although Atlético had previously been willing to sell the player to Arsenal, Álvarez, who is under contract until June 2030, prefers only the Catalan side. The player had also formally submitted a transfer request during preseason training.

Head coach Diego Simeone is trying to ease tensions in the dressing room, insisting that Álvarez remains central to his plans. Speaking before the match against Málaga, the coach said the player’s absence was solely due to his physical condition, that he was still the team’s best player, and that he expected him to feature against Villarreal on Sunday.

Challenges Ahead

For Simeone, reintegrating Álvarez into the team in Sunday’s home match against Villarreal is an unavoidable task. The coaching staff’s options are further limited by the injury absence of another forward, Alexander Sørloth. The club is also working to strengthen the squad with new defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero.

If Julián Álvarez takes the field, he will have to demonstrate his professionalism under intense pressure from the fans as the transfer window approaches its close. The reaction of the hard-line supporters is certain to become one of the key factors shaping the player’s future.