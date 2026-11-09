Barcelona head coach reveals secret tactics behind 2-1 victory in Madrid

In the marquee match of the 12th round of the Spanish La Liga, Catalonia's Barcelona secured a resilient 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico in Madrid.

Despite difficulties in the first half, the "Blaugrana" took control of the game in the second half to secure 3 crucial points and strengthen their lead at the top of the table. After the match, head coach Hansi Flick attended a press conference, where he shared his thoughts on the challenging match, Frenkie de Jong's tactical role, and the team's primary objectives.

"The first half wasn't perfect, but football is played for 90 minutes"

The German specialist acknowledged his team's sluggish start and praised the changes made after the break:

Two different halves: "In the first half, we lacked the necessary intensity and speed. Our performance before the break was far from perfect. However, in the second half, the team was much more active and played better. As a result, we secured three important points. We must not forget that football lasts 90 minutes";

Character and skill: "We have enough skill and mental strength to snatch victory in such tough and intense matches. I have full confidence in my players. The season will be long and arduous, and our main goal is to win all the trophies."

De Jong's unexpected role and squad rotation

At the press conference, Flick addressed the reason why Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong was moved to the defensive flank during the match:

A 15-minute special plan: "De Jong can easily play on the right side of the defense; we had discussed this with him beforehand. According to our plan, he was to operate in this position for 15 minutes and return to his usual midfield line after Bernal was substituted, and this plan worked perfectly";

Injury risks: Considering the congested schedule, the coach emphasized: "At this stage, we must strictly control the players' physical load and prevent unexpected injuries."

La Liga table after the 12th round: Lead strengthened

Thanks to this important victory, the Catalan club maintained the gap with its main rivals ahead of the international break:

Position Club Points Status / Position 1 Barcelona 33 Heading into the FIFA break as the absolute leader 2 Real Madrid 30 Chasing the leader at a 3-point distance 3 Atletico Madrid 28 Remained in 3rd place after the home defeat

The team led by Hansi Flick has collected 33 points and is heading into the international break in high spirits. Real Madrid is second with 30 points, while Atletico, with 28 points, is now 5 points behind the leader due to the defeat.