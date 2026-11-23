For the Argentine specialist, the most important thing was the team's consistent performance. He said that Atletico knew exactly how Getafe could pose a threat and continued to create chances throughout the match.

After the match, while evaluating his team's performance, Diego Simeone noted that the opponent's strengths had been studied in advance, but the outcome of the match remained open for a long time.

Atletico secured three important points in the latest round of the Spanish championship. The 3-0 victory at Getafe's stadium continued the Madrid side's successful run on the road.

Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 away in the 13th round of the Spanish championship. Head coach Diego Simeone shared his thoughts on his team's convincing victory, their away results, and the process of adapting to matches after the break.

"It was important to show a consistent game. We knew well which aspects of the opponent could pose a threat.

For a long time, we couldn't decide the outcome of the match, but the team continued to create dangerous situations.

The 2-0 score in the second half was also dangerous; our lead didn't feel secure. However, in the end, we finished an important match with a victory," said Simeone.

It is clear from the coach's comments that despite the 2-0 lead, he did not feel his team had the game under complete control. For Atletico, the third goal was important not only to widen the score but also to solidify the victory.

Why is Atletico playing better away?

Simeone was also asked about the six away victories secured in La Liga this season.

The coach noted that the team is improving its game in away matches. Scoring goals allows the players to act more calmly and keep the match under their control.

"We have started playing better in away matches. The goals we score allow us to continue the game calmly. We also played a very good game for 50 minutes against Barcelona.

Today was not easy either. It should be taken into account that returning to competitions after a break has been difficult for all leading European clubs.

We have more support from fans at our home stadium, but we managed to achieve our goal away as well," the coach added.

The most important aspect for Simeone is the consistency of results

Atletico's victory against Getafe once again demonstrated that the team is capable of delivering results away from home. Simeone attributes this success not just to a single match, but to the team's overall growth.

According to the coach, scoring goals and reflecting that dominance on the scoreboard also has a positive impact on the players' mental state. Now, the main task for the Madrid side is to maintain this consistency in the upcoming matches of the season.