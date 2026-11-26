Deportivo Spanish club striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a traffic accident while heading to team training. This was reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Details of the incident: no injuries

Time and place: The accident involving the 37-year-old Gabonese footballer occurred on Thursday morning on the AP-9 motorway in Spain.

Condition: No one was injured as a result of the traffic accident. Aubameyang reached the club's base and participated in the group training session with his teammates without any issues.

Aubameyang's statistics at Deportivo

As a reminder, the experienced striker joined Deportivo last summer and signed a two-year contract. In a short time, he has become one of the team's key leaders:

Indicators Details Contract duration 2 years (signed last summer) Matches played 10 (in all competitions) Goals scored 5 Assists 2

How many goals do you think 37-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will manage to score for Deportivo by the end of the season?

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