Deportivo striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang involved in a car accident on his way to training
Deportivo Spanish club striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a traffic accident while heading to team training. This was reported by Mundo Deportivo.
Details of the incident: no injuries
Time and place: The accident involving the 37-year-old Gabonese footballer occurred on Thursday morning on the AP-9 motorway in Spain.
Condition: No one was injured as a result of the traffic accident. Aubameyang reached the club's base and participated in the group training session with his teammates without any issues.
Aubameyang's statistics at Deportivo
As a reminder, the experienced striker joined Deportivo last summer and signed a two-year contract. In a short time, he has become one of the team's key leaders:
Indicators
Details
Contract duration
2 years (signed last summer)
Matches played
10 (in all competitions)
Goals scored
5
Assists
2
How many goals do you think 37-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will manage to score for Deportivo by the end of the season?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with world football fans!
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