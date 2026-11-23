In the 13th round of the Spanish championship, Atletico faced Getafe away from home. The match was completely dominated by the "Mattress Makers" and ended in a convincing 3:0 victory for Diego Simeone's side.

The outcome of the match was practically decided in the first half: Baena opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Cardoso doubled the visitors' lead in the 30th minute. In stoppage time (90+2'), Grimaldo scored the team's third goal.

Standings

After this victory, Diego Simeone's team has reached 31 points, closely trailing the La Liga leaders — Barcelona and Real Madrid. Getafe remains in 16th place with 12 points.