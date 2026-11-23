Getafe — Atletico 0:3: Diego Simeone's team secures a big away win
In the 13th round of the Spanish championship, Atletico faced Getafe away from home. The match was completely dominated by the "Mattress Makers" and ended in a convincing 3:0 victory for Diego Simeone's side.
The outcome of the match was practically decided in the first half: Baena opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Cardoso doubled the visitors' lead in the 30th minute. In stoppage time (90+2'), Grimaldo scored the team's third goal.
Standings
After this victory, Diego Simeone's team has reached 31 points, closely trailing the La Liga leaders — Barcelona and Real Madrid. Getafe remains in 16th place with 12 points.
Statistics
Getafe
Atletico
Final score
0
3
Goals
—
Baena (10'), Cardoso (30'), Grimaldo (90+2')
Position / Points
16th place (12 points)
31 points (chasing the leaders)
Match report and lineups
La Liga. 13th round Getafe — Atletico 0:3 Goals: Baena (10), Cardoso (30), Grimaldo (90+2).
Getafe: Soria, Romero, Mojica, Dene, Jean (Satriano, 46), Andres Garcia (Davinchy, 85), Mangala, Terrats (Femenia, 46), Serrano (Mayoral, 67), Unal, Munson.
Atletico: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo, Koke, Barrios, Cardoso (Lee Kang-in, 46), Simeone, Baena (Mendoza, 67), Alvarez (Sorloth, 75).
Do you think such a convincing away performance by Atletico will allow the team to compete on equal terms with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title throughout the season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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