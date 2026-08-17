Atlético Madrid Concerned About Julián Álvarez Transfer and His Form

·27·Sport
Atlético Madrid Concerned About Julián Álvarez Transfer and His Form

Atlético Madrid has begun to realize that the situation surrounding striker Julián Álvarez is developing into something more serious than mere transfer rumors. According to information published by a sports outlet, the club’s management is more concerned about the player’s form suffering and his relationship with the fans deteriorating than about Barcelona’s interest. The dispute could affect the team throughout the season. Goal.com reports that.

According to the Carrusel Deportivo program on Cadena SER radio, the problem actually began after Julián Álvarez openly declared during the World Cup that he intended to leave Madrid and play for Barcelona. Although the footballer has returned to training, he continues to fight for that dream. This could further damage the atmosphere within the team.

The Club’s Firm Position and Management’s Concerns

Atlético Madrid’s management is currently less concerned about Barcelona than about how Julián will perform throughout the season and how deeply the situation could affect him psychologically. Club officials are considering how they can help the player overcome this difficult situation. The key question is whether the dispute will damage the striker’s level on the pitch.

For several weeks, the Madrid club has remained firm in its position and categorically refused to negotiate the player’s transfer. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín specifically confirmed that the matter was closed and stated that Julián would not be sold even for €200 million. The club management’s statements clearly show how serious the situation is.

Diego Simeone and the Consequences on the Pitch

Atlético Madrid’s management views the Argentine striker as an integral part of its project and rejects any scenario other than keeping him at the club. Head coach Diego Simeone has also publicly backed the club’s position, stressing that the sporting department is fully united on the matter.

Experts believe that although the coach cannot interfere in a matter settled in the management offices, he will personally have to deal with all the sporting and disciplinary consequences if the player remains with the team. The upcoming La Liga matches and the remainder of the season are expected to become a genuine test for both Julián Álvarez and Atlético.

Atlético MadridJulián ÁlvarezLa LigaBarcelonaFootball
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