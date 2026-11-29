The match began with intense attacks from the visitors. In the 5th minute, Alejandro Grimaldo successfully converted a penalty to open the scoring. Just two minutes later, Lee Kang-in found the back of the Elche net, doubling the lead for the Madrid side — 0:2.

In the 14th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's Atletico club visited Elche . In a goal-rich and uncompromising match, the students of Diego Simeone won with a score of 3:2 .

Although the hosts narrowed the gap in the 26th minute thanks to a goal by Martim Neto, Julian Alvarez scored Atletico's third goal in the 41st minute, restoring his team's comfortable lead. At the start of the second half, in the 48th minute, Buba Sangare reduced the deficit to one goal again (2:3), but the score did not change further until the end of the game.

After this important victory, Atletico reached 34 points, climbing to 2nd place in the league table (surpassing Real Madrid by 1 point). Elche remained in 19th place with 11 points.

Match report and key statistics

Statistics Official data Competition and round Spanish La Liga, 14th round Match and result Elche — Atletico 2:3 Goals Martim Neto (26'), Buba Sangare (48') — Grimaldo (5' pen.), Lee Kang-in (7'), Alvarez (41') League table position Atletico — 34 points (2nd place); Elche — 11 points (19th place) Elche squad Dituro, Revivo (Ponce, 85), Sangare, Redondo, Chust, Martim (Diangana, 62), Villar, Morsilo, Cepeda (Juari, 76), Nino, Valera Atletico squad Oblak, Llorente, Pubill, Gansko, Grimaldo, Barrios (Cardozo, 70), Hjulmand (Koke, 56), Simeone (Le Normand, 85), Lee Kang-in (Mendoza, 70), Baena (David, 56), Alvarez

Do you think Diego Simeone's students, who have overtaken Real Madrid to reach 2nd place, can fight for the La Liga title until the end this season?

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