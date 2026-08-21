Julián Alvarez Transfer: Footballer Rejects Arsenal

·23·Sport
Julián Alvarez Transfer: Footballer Rejects Arsenal

One of the most talked-about stories of the summer transfer window is unfolding around Atlético Madrid. According to reports, the Spanish club has made significant progress in talks with Premier League side Arsenal over the sale of the forward. However, the central figure is strongly opposing the move. This was reported by Goal.com .

As the situation at the Metropolitano grows increasingly tense, Diego Simeone's team has indicated that it is ready to let Julián Alvarez join the London club. The possibility of bringing Viktor Gyökeres to the team was also considered as part of the deal. Nevertheless, the Argentina international has firmly stated that he wants to continue his career only in Barcelona, rejecting a move to North London.

The Barcelona Factor and the Club Rivalry

The Catalan club made a €100 million offer for the player at the start of the summer, but the Rojiblancos' hierarchy immediately rejected it. Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has taken an uncompromising stance on the player's price:

  • We do not want to sell him
  • A €100 million offer was rejected, and offers of €150 million or €200 million will also be rejected
  • There is no doubt that the club is the right place for Julián
  • He will remain Atlético Madrid's first-choice centre-forward
Citing the €500 million release clause in the player's contract, the hierarchy has openly stated that it has no intention of selling its biggest star to its main rival. This has made negotiations in the transfer market even more complicated.

Fan Discontent and Diego Simeone's Response

The tension has inevitably affected the team's internal atmosphere. Julián Alvarez's omission from the squad during the La Liga season opener, a victory over Málaga, sparked protests in the stands. Local fans voiced their discontent with the Argentine forward throughout the match.

At the post-match press conference, head coach Diego Simeone commented on the situation and admitted that every possibility remains open until the transfer window closes. Nevertheless, the clash between the player's dream and the club's interests remains one of the transfer market's hottest storylines.

Julián AlvarezAtlético MadridArsenalBarcelonaLa Liga
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