How was Behruz Karimov's debut in European competition rated?

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How was Behruz Karimov's debut in European competition rated?

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov, who defends the colors of the Swiss club "Lugano", made his official debut in European competitions. Following the dramatic encounter against Serbia's renowned powerhouse "Red Star" (Crvena Zvezda) in the 1st matchday of the UEFA Conference League group stage, our compatriot's performance was positively assessed by international analysts.

In the home match, the Swiss club staged a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory, making a brilliant start to the group stage.

Flashscore ratings: Karimov performed reliably for the team

Behruz Karimov started the match in the starting lineup and played actively until being substituted in the 73rd minute:

  • Our defender's rating: The international statistical platform Flashscore rated the Uzbek defender's performance with 7.0 points. This is a very solid and reliable result for a debut match in European competitions;

  • Best players: Derek Moncada (7.8) and Albian Ajeti (7.8) received the highest scores for "Lugano", while penalty scorer Anto Grgic registered 7.5 points;

  • Lowest ratings: Among the hosts, the lowest figures fell to Daniel Dos Santos (6.2) and goalkeeper David von Ballmoos (6.4).

Dramatic finale and the 90th-minute penalty solution

The match provided a real thriller for the spectators. Towards the end of the match, "Lugano" increased the pressure and secured a 3-2 winning goal in the 90th minute thanks to Anto Grgic's accurate shot from the penalty spot, cementing their victory.

Next test: Opponent — Spain's "Getafe"

Serious tests in European arenas are just beginning for "Lugano" and Behruz Karimov:

  • Opponent and competition: UEFA Conference League, 2nd matchday;

  • Match day: October 22;

  • Kickoff time: 21:45 Tashkent time;

  • Location: Spain, away match.

The away match against La Liga representative "Getafe" will be an important opportunity for the talented Uzbek footballer to once again demonstrate his potential at the European level.

Behruz KarimovLuganoUEFA Conference LeagueRed Star
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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