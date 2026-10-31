Dinamo scores 3 unanswered goals against Mash'al away from home

In a match from the latest round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Samarkand's Dinamo club traveled to Muborak and secured a major and convincing victory over the Mash'al team. The match, which took place under the complete dominance and productive attacks of the Samarkand side, ended 3:0 in favor of the visitors.

Dinamo leader Anvar Hojimirzayev became the hero of the match, contributing one goal and one assist.

Match chronicle: 3 unanswered strikes from the Samarkand side

The goals and key events of the match unfolded as follows:

Goal in the first half (16th minute): The Samarkand side, which started the match actively, opened the scoring in the 16th minute — Jahongirbek Abdusalomov capitalized on a convenient pass from Anvar Hojimirzayev to put the ball into the net;

Activity in the second half (50th minute): Returning to the field with an attacking spirit after the break, Dinamo increased the lead — this time Anvar Hojimirzayev himself accurately targeted the opponent's goal;

Final blow (61st minute): Eleven minutes later, Firdavs Abdurahmonov, who came on as a substitute, extended the lead to a rout and completely decided the fate of the match — 0:3.

Protocol and lineups

Super League

Mash'al — Dinamo 0:3

Goals: Jahongirbek Abdusalomov (16), Anvar Hojimirzayev (50), Firdavs Abdurahmonov (61).

Cautions: To'xtasinov (40), Asqarov (49), Abdusalomov (54), Mo'ydinov (67), Jumaboyev (72), Abdurahmonov (79).

Starting lineups:

Mash'al: Rusanov, Akramov, Tojiddinov, Abduraimov (Ko'charov, 69), G'anixonov, Mo'ydinov, Ifeani (Rahimov, 69), Yarashev, Abdirahimov, Jovliyev (Stoyanovskiy, 69), Asqarov.

Dinamo: Nemanov, Shtefan, Radayev, Jumaboyev, Xudoyberdiyev (Yo'ldoshev, 57), To'xtasinov (Seytvaliyev, 57), Dumbuya, Haydarevich, Hojimirzayev (O'rmonjonov, 79), Abdusalomov (Abdurahmonov, 57), Amonov (Haydarov, 73).

This brilliant away victory will serve to significantly improve Dinamo's position in the Super League table and boost the players' morale ahead of the next rounds.