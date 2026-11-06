“Dinamo” secures a comeback victory against 10-man “Sogdiana”

The match between “Sogdiana” and Samarkand’s “Dinamo,” held in the city of Zomin as part of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, was filled with intense competition and unexpected turns. Although the hosts started the match with an early goal, Vadim Abramov’s side showed great character to secure a confident 3-1 away victory.

Following this win, the Samarkand club has reached 37 points, climbing to 8th place in the tournament table. The Jizzakh side remains with 30 points and currently sits in 11th place.

A quick start and a red card that changed the game

The match began with high intensity from the very first minutes:

Goal in the 2nd minute: “Sogdiana” captain Javohir Qahramonov opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a precise strike, putting the hosts in the lead (1:0);

Red card and shift in balance: In the 29th minute, “Sogdiana” defender Nodirjon Soyibov was shown a straight red card for a foul and was sent off. This event completely changed the script of the match;

Equalizer from Doumbia: Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, the Samarkand side increased the pressure and leveled the score in the 33rd minute thanks to a goal by Amadu Doumbia (1:1).

Second half: A confident finish from Abramov’s side

The second half was entirely under the visitors' control:

72nd minute and penalty: “Dinamo” forward Anvarjon Hojimirzayev calmly converted a penalty to put his team in the lead (1:2);

Hero off the bench in the 79th minute: Rasul Yoldoshev, who came on at the start of the second half, found the back of the net in the 79th minute to seal the final victory for the Samarkand team (1:3).

Match protocol: