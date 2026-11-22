In the 28th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the match between “Dinamo” and “Bunyodkor” in Samarkand ended with a narrow victory for the visitors. Sardor Abdunabiyev’s goal in the 59th minute decided the fate of the encounter. Vadim Abramov’s “Dinamo” could not avoid defeat even after having three goals disallowed by VAR due to offside throughout the game.

The match in Samarkand provided fans of “Dinamo” and “Bunyodkor” with an intense and dramatic game. Although the hosts managed to find the back of the net several times, three goals were ruled out due to offside. The only official goal of the match was scored in the second half.

Abdunabiyev brings victory to “Bunyodkor”

In the 59th minute of the match, Sardor Abdunabiyev scored against the hosts, putting “Bunyodkor” in the lead. In the following minutes, “Dinamo” tried to restore parity, but the Samarkand side’s goals were disallowed due to offside.

Although Vadim Abramov’s charges found the net three times, these goals did not affect the official result after VAR checks. Thus, the match ended with a 0:1 scoreline.

“Dinamo” remains in 9th place in the league table

After this defeat, “Dinamo” remains in 9th place in the Super League table with 37 points. “Bunyodkor,” having secured three important points, climbed to 13th place with 29 points.

Super League. 28th round

Dinamo — Bunyodkor 0:1

Goal: 59' — Sardor Abdunabiyev

“Dinamo” squad: Nemanov, Seytveliyev, Shtefan, Radayev, Jumaboyev, Khudoyberdiyev (Haydarov, 78'), Dumbuya, Khaydarovich, Hojimirzayev, Amonov (To‘xtasinov, 78'), Abdurahmonov.

“Bunyodkor” squad: Abdujalilov, Anvarov, Bukrin, Olimjonov, Ahmadjonov (Ikromov, 58'), Nematjonov (Abdunabiyev, 58'), Abdusalomov, Tursunmahammadov, To‘raqulov, To‘lqinbekov (Annamatov, 87'), Krivokapich.

Yellow cards: To‘lqinbekov (60'), Abdunabiyev (70'), Abdusalomov (76'), To‘raqulov (90+8'), Boshkovich (90+9').