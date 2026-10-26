AFC Asian Cup 2027: Uzbekistan national team group stage schedule confirmed

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the in Saudi Arabialocal organizing committee have officially confirmed the final schedule for the continental championship taking place in early 2027.

Placed in Group B, the Uzbekistan national team will face Jordan, DPR Korea, and Bahrain for a spot in the knockout stages. The tournament runs from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with 24 national teams competing for the continental title.

Uzbekistan's group stage path and opponents

Our national team will play its group stage matches in two major Saudi Arabian cities — Jeddah and Riyadh:

First test — against Jordan: Our representatives begin their tournament campaign on January 8 at a magnificent stadium in Jeddah against one of the continent's strong teams, Jordan;

Second round — match against DPR Korea: On January 13, our players travel to the capital, Riyadh, to face North Korea (DPR Korea), known for their physical strength and disciplined play;

Decisive round — resistance from Bahrain: The final match of the group stage will be held on January 17, back in Jeddah, against Bahrain.

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Group B match schedule

(All match kick-off times are in Tashkent time )

Round Match Date Time Stadium City Matchday 1 Uzbekistan vs Jordan January 8, 2027 22:30 King Abdullah Sports City Jeddah Matchday 2 Uzbekistan vs DPR Korea January 13, 2027 18:30 Kingdom Arena Riyadh Matchday 3 Uzbekistan vs Bahrain January 17, 2027 18:30 Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Jeddah

Having a confirmed schedule before the start of the continent's most prestigious tournament allows the Uzbekistan national team to plan their preparations and training sessions thoroughly.