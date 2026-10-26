AFC Asian Cup 2027: Uzbekistan national team group stage schedule confirmed
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the in Saudi Arabialocal organizing committee have officially confirmed the final schedule for the continental championship taking place in early 2027.
Placed in Group B, the Uzbekistan national team will face Jordan, DPR Korea, and Bahrain for a spot in the knockout stages. The tournament runs from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with 24 national teams competing for the continental title.
Uzbekistan's group stage path and opponents
Our national team will play its group stage matches in two major Saudi Arabian cities — Jeddah and Riyadh:
First test — against Jordan: Our representatives begin their tournament campaign on January 8 at a magnificent stadium in Jeddah against one of the continent's strong teams, Jordan;
Second round — match against DPR Korea: On January 13, our players travel to the capital, Riyadh, to face North Korea (DPR Korea), known for their physical strength and disciplined play;
Decisive round — resistance from Bahrain: The final match of the group stage will be held on January 17, back in Jeddah, against Bahrain.
AFC Asian Cup 2027: Group B match schedule
(All match kick-off times are in Tashkent time )
Round
Match
Date
Time
Stadium
City
Matchday 1
Uzbekistan vs Jordan
January 8, 2027
22:30
King Abdullah Sports City
Jeddah
Matchday 2
Uzbekistan vs DPR Korea
January 13, 2027
18:30
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh
Matchday 3
Uzbekistan vs Bahrain
January 17, 2027
18:30
Prince Abdullah Al Faisal
Jeddah
Having a confirmed schedule before the start of the continent's most prestigious tournament allows the Uzbekistan national team to plan their preparations and training sessions thoroughly.
Comments 0
…