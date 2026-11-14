5 goals and an intense match: How did Saudi Arabia defeat South Korea?

During the FIFA window, Asia's leading national teams played their latest friendly matches on home soil. The games, which fans had been eagerly awaiting, featured intense battles and plenty of goals.

Saudi Arabia defeated South Korea

One of the most high-profile matches of the round took place between the national teams of Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Playing at home, the Saudis put up a fierce fight against a strong opponent, securing a 3:2 victory. As Sahafi, Kanno, and Al Amri scored for the hosts, while Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee netted the goals for the Koreans.

As a reminder, Saudi Arabia will face the Uzbekistan national team in their next friendly match on November 17.

Matches Score Goalscorers Saudi Arabia — South Korea 3:2 As Sahafi (45+1'), Oh Hyeon-gyu (47'), Kanno (56'), Al Amri (59'), Lee (68') UAE — Honduras 3:1 Hammadi (33'), Conceição (48'), Toro (52'), Mansoori (87') Qatar — Australia 0:3 McGree (5'), Yengi (32'), Irankunda (40')

Convincing victories for the UAE and Australia

Other matches held during the day also saw continental representatives test their strength. The UAE national team competed against Honduras and emerged victorious with a 3:1 scoreline. In this match, Hammadi, Conceição, and Mansoori scored to lead their team to victory.

Additionally, Qatar hosted Australia at home, falling to the "Socceroos" by a wide margin — 0:3. McGree, Yengi, and Irankunda found the back of the net for Australia.

In your opinion, how much of a psychological advantage does this victory over South Korea give Saudi Arabia ahead of their match against Uzbekistan? Leave your thoughts in the comments!