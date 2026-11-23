The probability of the Uzbekistan national team winning the 2027 Asian Cup has been estimated at 4.6 percent. This figure places our team higher than the reigning continental champion, Qatar, and the previous finalist, Jordan.

The analytical project Football Meets Data has modeled the chances of the national teams participating in the 2027 Asian Cup and published a ranking of the tournament favorites. According to it, the Uzbekistan national team has entered the list of the six main contenders for the championship.

According to the analysis results, our players have a very high chance of reaching the knockout stage. However, the competition is expected to be quite strong on the path to the semi-finals and the final.

What are Uzbekistan's chances in the Asian Cup?

The modeling results published by Football Meets Data in November assessed the prospects of the Uzbekistan national team in the tournament as follows:

Stage Uzbekistan's probability Round of 16 90 percent Quarter-finals 59.1 percent Semi-finals 24.6 percent Final 11.4 percent Championship 4.6 percent

As can be seen from the indicators, analysts estimate the probability of Uzbekistan reaching at least the round of 16 as very high. The chance of reaching the quarter-finals is also 59.1 percent.

However, the numbers decrease as the tournament approaches the decisive stages. Nevertheless, the 4.6 percent championship probability keeps our national team among the strongest contenders on the continent.

Japan — the main favorite of the tournament

In the Football Meets Data modeling, the Japan national team is shown as the main favorite of the Asian Cup. The chance of Japanese players becoming champions is estimated at 33.2 percent.

The following places are occupied by Australia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and South Korea. Uzbekistan is listed after these teams, among the six main contenders.

Rank National team Championship probability 1 Japan 33.2 percent 2 Australia 16.8 percent 3 Saudi Arabia 13 percent 4 Iran 11.7 percent 5 South Korea 8.3 percent 6 Uzbekistan 4.6 percent

It is noteworthy that the probability of the Uzbekistan national team, which participated in the 2026 World Cup for the first time, winning the Asian Cup is estimated higher than that of the previous finalist, Jordan. For Jordan, this figure is 4 percent.

The winning probability of the reigning champion, Qatar, is estimated at only 0.7 percent. This shows that the model rates Uzbekistan's potential in the continental championship quite highly.

What are the chances for Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan?

For other representatives of Central Asia — the Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan national teams — the analysts' forecasts are quite cautious.

The probability of the Tajikistan national team reaching the round of 16 is estimated at 53.3 percent, the chance of reaching the quarter-finals at 13 percent, and the probability of playing in the semi-finals at 2.9 percent.

For Kyrgyzstan, these figures are 45.4, 12.8, and 3 percent, respectively.

The probability of both teams reaching the final is estimated at 0.6 percent, and the chance of becoming champions is 0.1 percent.

Who will Uzbekistan play against in the group?

In the group stage of the 2027 Asian Cup, the Uzbekistan national team will compete against Jordan, North Korea, and Bahrain.

The remaining representatives of Central Asia will participate in the following groups:

Kyrgyzstan: Iran, Syria, and China;

Tajikistan: Australia, Iraq, and Singapore.

For Tajikistan, the upcoming tournament will be the second Asian Cup in its history. The team reached the quarter-finals in its previous participation. Kyrgyzstan will participate in the continental championship for the third time.

When will the Asian Cup be held?

It is reported that the tournament has been postponed for nearly a year due to the political situation in Saudi Arabia. According to the updated calendar, the Asian Cup is scheduled to take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

Of course, the numbers published by Football Meets Data do not guarantee the result of the tournament. These are probabilities calculated based on the current state of the teams and various factors. The actual result will be decided on the field.

Nevertheless, Uzbekistan's inclusion among the six main contenders for the Asian Cup title is a gratifying indicator. Now, our national team is expected to justify these forecasts in practice and fight worthily for the biggest prize in continental football.