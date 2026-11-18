According to reports by the European press, following a 1:2 defeat to the Uzbekistan national team in a recent friendly match in Qatar in November, the Saudi Arabian football leadership attempted to bring in Josep Guardiola for the head coaching position. However, the coach's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, stated that this offer would not be considered at all:

Following the defeat against Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia turned to Guardiola

Serious interest and offers from national teams continue to pour in for former Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola. After Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the manager of Manchester United, the United States Soccer Federation offered the vacant position precisely to the Spanish specialist, but Guardiola declined it. Now, the Saudi Arabia national team has received a similar response.

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"In recent days, we received an offer from Saudi Arabia through intermediaries. Josep Guardiola does not even wish to consider such offers." — Josep Maria Orobitg (Guardiola's agent)

The situation in Saudi Arabia and plans for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Currently, the "Arab Falcons" have been managed by Greek specialist Giorgos Donis since April 23, 2026. Under his guidance, the team competed in the World Cup group stage alongside Spain, Cape Verde, and Uruguay, finishing last with just 2 points and failing to reach the playoffs.

The Saudi Arabian leadership aims to entrust the national team to a world-class coach ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup (December 23, 2027 — January 21, 2028), which will be held on home soil. Having won the Asian championship three times (1984, 1988, 1996), the Saudis exited the tournament in the Round of 16 in the last two continental championships (2019 and 2023).

Latest information surrounding Pep Guardiola and the status of Saudi Arabia

Indicators Details and facts Guardiola's last club Manchester City (left in June 2026) Current status On a break from football, declining offers Rejected national teams USA national team, Saudi Arabia national team Saudi Arabia's coach Giorgos Donis (since April 23, 2026) Saudi Arabia's latest result 1:2 defeat to Uzbekistan (friendly match in Qatar) Next major tournament 2027 AFC Asian Cup (host — Saudi Arabia)

As a reminder, Josep Guardiola has not taken charge of any team since parting ways with Manchester City in June 2026 and has repeatedly stated his decision to take a break from big-time football for a certain period.

In your opinion, which path will Pep Guardiola choose after his break — will he return to one of Europe's top clubs or take charge of a strong national team?

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