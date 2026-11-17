The Saudi Arabia – Uzbekistan match, held on November 17 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, began with active play from our representatives.

A notable aspect of this victory is that the Uzbekistan national team secured the lead by scoring two goals in the first half alone. Although the Saudis responded with one goal, they were unable to change the final outcome.

The Uzbekistan national team achieved an important victory in an international friendly match against Saudi Arabia . In the match held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, our representatives won with a score of 2:1. The hero of the match was Sherzod Esanov, who found the back of the opponent's net twice.

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The scoring opened in the 19th minute. Sherzod Esanov scored against the opponent, putting Uzbekistan in the lead. However, the Saudis equalized shortly after, in the 23rd minute, through a goal by Firas Al-Buraikan.

Even after that, the Uzbek players continued their attacking style of play. In the 35th minute, Sherzod Esanov proved himself again, scoring his second goal. As a result, the first half ended with Uzbekistan leading 2:1.

Red card in the second half: Saudi Arabia left with ten men

After the break, the Saudi Arabian coaches made a series of substitutions. However, it was not one of the hosts, but one of the opposing team's players who was forced to leave the pitch early in the 50th minute.

Saudi player Ali Lajami was shown a red card by the referee. Following this, the Saudi Arabian national team played the remainder of the match with one man down.

The Uzbekistan national team also made substitutions during the second half. In the 54th minute, Aziz Amonov came on for Abbos Fayzullayev. Later, Umarali Rakhmonaliyev and Husayn Norchayev were also substituted.

In the final part of the match, several players were cautioned. Specifically, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Esanov, and Jahongir Orozov received yellow cards from the referee.

Saudi Arabia – Uzbekistan: match statistics

Indicator Data Match Saudi Arabia – Uzbekistan Competition International friendly match Stadium Jassim bin Hamad City Doha, Qatar Score 1:2 Goals Esanov (19, 35), Al-Buraikan (23) Red card Ali Lajami (50)

Victory for the Uzbekistan national team

Sherzod Esanov's brace in this match was the decisive factor in Uzbekistan's victory. Saudi Arabia being reduced to ten men in the second half also influenced the flow of the game.

Thus, the Uzbekistan national team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:1 in Doha, concluding the international friendly match with a win.