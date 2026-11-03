2027 Asian Cup postponed by a year: Why did the AFC delay the tournament by 11.5 months?

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially changed the dates for the Asian Cup, which was scheduled to be held on the pitches of Saudi Arabia in 2027. The prestigious tournament, in which 24 of the continent's strongest national teams are expected to participate, has been postponed by nearly a year — 11.5 months.

According to the initial plan, the championship was supposed to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027. Based on the newly approved calendar, the tournament will be held in the period from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

Main reasons for the date change: Geopolitical concerns and security

The AFC leadership stated that it took a number of serious factors into account when making this emergency decision:

Escalation of the military-political situation: The unstable situation in the Middle East region and high security risks are putting the international competition at risk;

Missile and drone attacks: Missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attacks on Saudi Arabian territory in recent weeks have raised serious questions regarding the safety of participating countries, athletes, and fans;

Transport and logistics problems: Periodic closures of the region's airspace and disruptions in international flights have complicated the logistics for the 24 national teams.

Impact on the Uzbekistan national team and tournament plans

Moving the dates to the end of 2027 requires adjustments to the strategic plans of continental teams, including the Uzbekistan national team:

Additional time for preparation: Postponing the tournament by a year provides teams with an additional opportunity for long-term preparation and to further strengthen their squads;

Alignment with World Cup qualifiers: The calendar for qualifying stages and international friendly matches will now be adapted to the new dates.

The AFC and the Saudi Arabian organizing committee express hope that by the end of 2027, security guarantees in the region will be fully restored and the competition will be organized at a high level.