2027 Asian Cup postponed by a year: Why did the AFC delay the tournament by 11.5 months?

·54·Sport
2027 Asian Cup postponed by a year: Why did the AFC delay the tournament by 11.5 months?

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially changed the dates for the Asian Cup, which was scheduled to be held on the pitches of Saudi Arabia in 2027. The prestigious tournament, in which 24 of the continent's strongest national teams are expected to participate, has been postponed by nearly a year — 11.5 months.

According to the initial plan, the championship was supposed to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027. Based on the newly approved calendar, the tournament will be held in the period from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

Main reasons for the date change: Geopolitical concerns and security

The AFC leadership stated that it took a number of serious factors into account when making this emergency decision:

  • Escalation of the military-political situation: The unstable situation in the Middle East region and high security risks are putting the international competition at risk;

  • Missile and drone attacks: Missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attacks on Saudi Arabian territory in recent weeks have raised serious questions regarding the safety of participating countries, athletes, and fans;

  • Transport and logistics problems: Periodic closures of the region's airspace and disruptions in international flights have complicated the logistics for the 24 national teams.

Impact on the Uzbekistan national team and tournament plans

Moving the dates to the end of 2027 requires adjustments to the strategic plans of continental teams, including the Uzbekistan national team:

  • Additional time for preparation: Postponing the tournament by a year provides teams with an additional opportunity for long-term preparation and to further strengthen their squads;

  • Alignment with World Cup qualifiers: The calendar for qualifying stages and international friendly matches will now be adapted to the new dates.

The AFC and the Saudi Arabian organizing committee express hope that by the end of 2027, security guarantees in the region will be fully restored and the competition will be organized at a high level.

2027 Asian CupAFCSaudi ArabiaUzbekistan national team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Uzbekistan national team group stage schedule confirmedAFC Asian Cup 2027: Uzbekistan national team group stage schedule confirmed26 October 15:21Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as wellOfficial match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well29 September 20:28Important negotiations with AFC President Sheikh Salman held in TashkentImportant negotiations with AFC President Sheikh Salman held in Tashkent17 October 15:38Revolution in Asian football: Nations League to replace World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiersRevolution in Asian football: Nations League to replace World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers5 October 11:51Football evening in Tashkent: Lineups announced for the Pakhtakor vs. Al-Nassr clashFootball evening in Tashkent: Lineups announced for the Pakhtakor vs. Al-Nassr clashYesterday 18:31A new stage in UFA and AFC cooperation: Continental football leader visits TashkentA new stage in UFA and AFC cooperation: Continental football leader visits Tashkent17 October 06:45
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach