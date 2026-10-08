Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...

Another serious test awaits the Uzbekistan national team in November. The Saudi Arabia national team plans to hold friendly matches against the "White Wolves" and South Korea during the upcoming FIFA international window.

Saudi Arabia's choice is not accidental. As the team prepares to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, it wants to thoroughly test its capabilities by playing against strong Asian representatives like Uzbekistan and South Korea.

Match against Uzbekistan in November

According to reports by the Saudi publication "Al-Riyadiyah", the national team will play two friendly matches during the FIFA window, which runs from November 9 to 17.

According to the plan, the opponents will be Uzbekistan and South Korea. Both matches are expected to be held at the Imam University Stadium in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The completion of the stadium pitch preparation works will be a crucial factor in realizing this plan.

According to the FIFA calendar, the period from November 9 to 17 is an international match window for men's national teams, and each team can play up to two matches during this period.

Saudi Arabia now focused on the Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia's plans for November are directly related to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The upcoming continental championship will be held precisely in Saudi Arabia — in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar. The tournament will run from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

The hosts will play their opening group-stage match on January 7. Afterward, the Saudi national team faces matches against Oman and Kuwait.

Therefore, the games against Uzbekistan and South Korea hold greater significance for the Saudis than ordinary friendly matches. The team will have the opportunity to assess its level of preparation against strong opponents ahead of the Asian Cup.

An important phase for Cannavaro's disciples as well

The Uzbekistan national team also continues to test its strength against serious opponents in recent international training camps.

Led by Fabio Cannavaro, the "White Wolves" played three friendly matches during the September–October FIFA dates. While Uzbekistan defeated Iran and Syria, it lost the match against South Korea.

Now, the November match against Saudi Arabia could serve as another important test for Cannavaro's team.

Especially after the October match against South Korea, facing another strong Asian national team will be interesting from the perspective of assessing Uzbekistan's competitiveness on the continent.

Saudi Arabia is also seeking a new test

Interestingly, behind Saudi Arabia's choice of Uzbekistan and South Korea in November, there is a mutual benefit.

On one side is the Saudi national team, which is hosting the Asian Cup and competing for the championship on home soil.

On the other side is Uzbekistan, which has World Cup experience and is increasingly testing its strength against the continent's top national teams.

From this perspective, the potential November clash means much more than just a result for both teams: testing tactical decisions, evaluating the players' condition, and identifying shortcomings against a strong opponent ahead of official competitions.

Another big game awaits the "White Wolves"

Such matches are particularly important for the Uzbekistan national team. At a time when the team is striving to strengthen its position on the international stage, matches against opponents like Saudi Arabia and South Korea provide the players with invaluable experience.

For now, the information regarding Saudi Arabia's matches against Uzbekistan and South Korea is based on local media reports. Therefore, the exact dates and official confirmation of the matches may be announced later.

However, the plan itself is noteworthy: another match against a strong Asian opponent may await Uzbekistan in November. If the match is officially confirmed, it will turn into a true test of strength in Asian football for Cannavaro's disciples.