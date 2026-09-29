Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well

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Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well

Even though the 2027 AFC Asian Cup has not started yet, one of the tournament's key symbols has already been unveiled to football fans. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the KELME company have presented KHUZAMA, the official match ball for the continental championship to be held in Saudi Arabia.

It is not only a sports equipment designed for matches on the pitch, but also features a special design that reflects the national culture and traditions of the host country.

Why was the ball named "KHUZAMA"?

The official tournament ball was named khuzama, which refers to the wild lavender growing in Saudi Arabia.

The purple hue of this plant has become one of the main concepts of the ball's design.

In Saudi Arabia, the color purple is regarded in local traditions as a symbol of hospitality and respect. Therefore, the name of the ball and its appearance are harmonized with the cultural characteristics of the host nation.

Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well

Saudi architecture reflected in the design

Another notable aspect of the KHUZAMA ball is its geometric patterns.

They were inspired by the traditional Najd architectural doors in Saudi Arabia.

The ball's design harmoniously combines the official colors of the tournament — deep purple, green, and sand.

Thus, KHUZAMA is not just an ordinary football, but one of the tournament's symbols that brings the cultural identity of the host country of the 2027 Asian Cup onto the pitch.

Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well

Not just appearance, but playing characteristics matter too

Alongside aesthetics, practical aspects for the players were also taken into account in the design of KHUZAMA.

The high contrast between white and deep purple increases the visibility of the ball clearly both in daylight and under stadium artificial lighting.

Meanwhile, the aerodynamic structure of the ball is tailored to ensure stability in its movement through the air and make control easier for the players.

Therefore, KHUZAMA's main purpose is not just to look good. It has been created in line with the demands of a high-level international competition.

Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well

Big tests await Uzbekistan in Saudi Arabia

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

The Uzbekistan national team has been placed in Group B of the tournament.

Our representatives will face:

  • Bahrain;

  • North Korea;

  • Jordan

in the group stage.

Every match in this group will be another important test for the Uzbekistan national team at the continental championship.

Official match ball for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup presented: Uzbekistan to play with it as well

Now KHUZAMA will appear on the pitches

There is still time before the Asian Cup begins. However, the tournament atmosphere is gradually taking shape.

KHUZAMA, embodying the symbols of the host country, is an important part of this process.

The purple lavender on the ball, traditional architectural patterns, and colors unique to Saudi culture are all gathered in a single design.

Now the main question that interests football fans is: What history will KHUZAMA witness in the matches involving the Uzbekistan national team?

In January 2027, that question will be answered on the pitch. And for the Uzbekistan national team, a new page of the Asian Cup will open alongside the new ball.

AFC Asian Cup 2027KHUZAMAAsian Football ConfederationSaudi Arabia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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