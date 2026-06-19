Max Messenger Introduces New Fast Account Recovery Method

Russia's Max messenger has significantly simplified the process of recovering blocked accounts for users. Now, platform users can automatically restore access to their profiles without contacting technical support. This update serves to increase the efficiency of using the system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new system is based on the Mobile ID technology of mobile operators, allowing for rapid verification of the user's identity via their phone number. According to ixbt.com, this function is currently only available to users with Russian SIM cards who are not roaming. This ensures the precise operation of the system as a security measure.

How does the recovery process work?

The account recovery process consists of several steps and is performed directly within the mobile app. After a failed login attempt, the user is offered a special link. The system then compares the data with the mobile operator's database via a browser and verifies the identity.

There are several technical requirements for the process to succeed. Specifically, the user must temporarily disable VPN services and Wi-Fi and use mobile internet. Only then are they required to enter the phone number and password in the Max app and press the recovery button.

If the automatic method does not work for any reason, users can use the traditional method, namely submitting a written request to the service's support team. However, the new system is capable of solving the problem without human intervention in most cases.

Additional features for iPhone users

It is also worth noting that push notifications for Max messenger were recently restored for iPhone owners. However, this process looks slightly different. Notifications are sent not through the main app, but via the web version at web.max.ru.

These changes are aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the Max platform. Such technological solutions are also interesting for Uzbek users, as services integrated with local mobile operators could drive the development of regional messengers in the future.