From Footwear to AI: Allbirds Reborn as Smartbird

The Allbirds brand, known worldwide for its comfortable sneakers, has undergone an unexpected transformation. The company has completely sold off its footwear business and is now entering the AI infrastructure market under the name Smartbird. Many analysts view this shift as one of the most unusual pivots in Silicon Valley. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reporting states.

The company sold its footwear division for $43 million and raised another $100 million through the stock market. These funds will now be directed toward developing the new direction. Nadia Carlsten, a PhD in engineering and former executive at AWS (Amazon Web Services), has been appointed as the CEO of Smartbird.

A new era starting without employees

Interestingly, when the new company head was appointed, she had no employees under her. In an interview with TechCrunch, Ms. Carlsten stated that she is currently fully occupied with building a brand new team and searching for an office. According to her, all processes related to the footwear business have officially concluded.

Smartbird presents itself as an AI infrastructure provider. They plan to provide the computing power necessary for training and deploying deep learning models. However, the company aims to work not with ordinary cloud services, but with customers who focus more on data sovereignty.

Priority of data security and privacy

According to Nadia Carlsten, Smartbird will not compete directly with the major players or neo-cloud services in the market. The company's primary customers will be organizations that wish to maintain full control over their servers for political or business reasons. Examples include large enterprises in pharmaceuticals, energy, finance, and the public sector.

While many companies are currently testing AI tools, Smartbird offers them a secure environment to manage their own specialized models. Carlsten plans to launch computing clusters for several customers by the end of the year.

It is worth noting that giants like Hewlett Packard and Equinix are already offering their services in this field. The main challenge for Smartbird will be withstanding this competition and justifying investor confidence with a team that has yet to be formed. While some consider this move by Allbirds a gamble, others see it as the only way to adapt to the age of modern technology.