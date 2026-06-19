US Government Bans Anthropic Models: National Security or Political Game?

·3·Technology
US Government Bans Anthropic Models: National Security or Political Game?

An unexpected turn has occurred in the world of AI: the US government has decided to restrict the use of Anthropic's newest and most powerful models — the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 platforms. While this step was taken from a national security perspective, it is causing significant debate and unexpected consequences in the tech world. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports states.

The ban was reportedly triggered by a vulnerability discovered by Amazon researchers. According to reports, specialists found a way to bypass the guardrails of the Fable 5 model. This could lead to the risk of AI being used for malicious purposes. According to TechCrunch, cybersecurity experts have criticized this decision and issued an open letter.

Doubts behind the ban and the security issue

Anthropic representatives and a group of independent researchers emphasize that these vulnerabilities are not unique to the Fable 5 model. Such "jailbreak" methods currently exist in almost all major language models on the market. Therefore, experts find the government's strict measures specifically against Anthropic products suspicious.

Political analysts view this situation as the latest manifestation of the complex relationship between Anthropic and the current Trump administration. TechCrunch journalists discussed on the Equity podcast that political pressure, rather than just security, may be behind this ban.

Unexpected publicity and IPO prospects

Interestingly, this ban could bring unexpected benefits to the Anthropic brand. Typically, technologies deemed "dangerous" and banned at the government level spark a specific interest among investors and users. This is being perceived as an indirect signal that the model is indeed extremely powerful and capable.

As Anthropic is currently preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) process, this hype could positively impact the value of the company's shares. For developers and large corporations, the Anthropic platform remains one of the most attractive directions.

This situation is also significant for Uzbek specialists and AI enthusiasts. Such global restrictions define how AI technologies will be regulated in the future. The banning of Anthropic models could open new opportunities for competitors like OpenAI and Google, or conversely, start an era of strict censorship for the entire industry.

AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceUSATechnologyAmazon
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