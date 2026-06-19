Samsung Prepares to Launch Next-Gen Galaxy M47 5G Smartphone

·66·Technology
Samsung Prepares to Launch Next-Gen Galaxy M47 5G Smartphone

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the official advertising campaign for the new model in its popular "M" series — the Galaxy M47 5G smartphone. Expected to debut in the Indian market, the device is described by the brand as a "next-level monster." Showcased through short videos on social networks, this gadget promises to differ significantly from its predecessors and deliver a major leap in performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information provided by the company, the Galaxy M47 5G operates four times faster in multitasking mode compared to the Galaxy M36 model. This indicator allows users to run several heavy applications simultaneously without issues. Additionally, the manufacturers emphasize that gaming session duration will also increase fourfold, indicating a significant improvement in the device's energy efficiency and battery capacity.

Technical Specifications and Appearance

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone's body is designed to be four times more durable than previous models. Visually, the Galaxy M47 5G will feature flat side frames in line with modern trends. The device's back panel is expected to be available in dark red or burgundy colors. The camera block consists of three modules, differing slightly from the Galaxy M36 design.

For now, Samsung is keeping the full technical specifications of the smartphone secret. However, test results appearing in the Geekbench database have revealed some details. It is speculated that the new "monster" will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. This chipset ensures high performance for mid-range devices and stable operation on 5G networks.

Regarding memory, a version with at least 8 GB RAM is expected to go on sale. In terms of software, the Galaxy M47 5G is expected to run under the latest Android 16 operating system and Samsung's One UI skin. This guarantees that the smartphone will receive relevant software updates for a long time.

For the Uzbekistan market, Samsung's "M" series has always been attractive due to its affordable price and powerful battery. The Galaxy M47 5G model may also become popular among local users with its long battery life and durable body. The official presentation date and prices are expected to be announced in the coming days.

SamsungGalaxy M47SmartphoneTechnologyAndroid 16
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