Nothing Cancels CMF Phone 3 Pro: Memory Prices to Blame

·19·Technology
Nothing Cancels CMF Phone 3 Pro: Memory Prices to Blame

The British tech company Nothing has officially confirmed that it will not release its new budget segment smartphone, the CMF Phone 3 Pro, in 2026. This decision comes as a surprise in the low-cost device market, as the brand's previous models had generated significant interest among users due to their affordability and unique design. This was reported by Ixbt.com report says.

Company co-founder Akis Evangelidis announced on his X (formerly Twitter) page that the primary reason for the project's cancellation was a sharp increase in the price of RAM and storage chips. He noted that under current market conditions, it is impossible to produce a new device while maintaining the previous price-quality ratio.

AI and Component Shortages

According to ixbt.com, the rise in memory prices is directly linked to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Data centers and AI systems require massive quantities of DRAM and NAND memory chips. This has caused a shortage in the supply chain, driving up the cost of components across the entire electronics industry.

As a result, budget segment smartphones have been hit the hardest. Selling devices with increased production costs at low prices is becoming economically unviable for manufacturers. Analysts warn that in the near future, other brands may also abandon their ultra-budget models or significantly increase their prices.

Nothing representatives recalled that the CMF Phone 2 Pro model was highly rated by market and industry experts. However, the company does not want to release a new model just for the sake of it. According to Akis Evangelidis, the company prefers not to bring a product to market if it cannot offer users a significant technological leap.

Future Plans and Market Trends

Although the smartphone direction has been temporarily halted, the CMF brand is not closing entirely. The company stated that it will continue to produce other types of gadgets and accessories under this brand. Meanwhile, the production of more expensive, higher-margin smartphones under the main Nothing brand will continue as planned.

This situation reflects serious structural changes in the global electronics market. In the struggle for limited production capacity, high-profit server equipment and AI projects are winning over consumer electronics. This may lead to a decrease in mobile devices in the mid- and low-price segments and an increase in the overall average price in the coming months.

NothingCMF PhoneSmartphoneTechnologyArtificial Intelligence
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AI and National Security: US Bans Export of Anthropic ModelsAI and National Security: US Bans Export of Anthropic ModelsToday, 03:50Revolution in Japan's Taxi Market: Go Company Launches RobotaxisRevolution in Japan's Taxi Market: Go Company Launches RobotaxisToday, 02:56Aura Introduces Innovative E-ink Based Photo FrameAura Introduces Innovative E-ink Based Photo FrameToday, 02:23Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability in Beats Studio BudsApple Fixes Critical Vulnerability in Beats Studio BudsToday, 01:25Samsung Galaxy A27 Design and Specs Leaked: Galaxy S26 Style UpdateSamsung Galaxy A27 Design and Specs Leaked: Galaxy S26 Style UpdateToday, 00:29Narwal Unveils Next-Gen Cordless Vacuum Cleaners: S20 and S30 SeriesNarwal Unveils Next-Gen Cordless Vacuum Cleaners: S20 and S30 SeriesYesterday, 23:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released