Nothing Cancels CMF Phone 3 Pro: Memory Prices to Blame

The British tech company Nothing has officially confirmed that it will not release its new budget segment smartphone, the CMF Phone 3 Pro, in 2026. This decision comes as a surprise in the low-cost device market, as the brand's previous models had generated significant interest among users due to their affordability and unique design. This was reported by Ixbt.com report says.

Company co-founder Akis Evangelidis announced on his X (formerly Twitter) page that the primary reason for the project's cancellation was a sharp increase in the price of RAM and storage chips. He noted that under current market conditions, it is impossible to produce a new device while maintaining the previous price-quality ratio.

AI and Component Shortages

According to ixbt.com, the rise in memory prices is directly linked to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Data centers and AI systems require massive quantities of DRAM and NAND memory chips. This has caused a shortage in the supply chain, driving up the cost of components across the entire electronics industry.

As a result, budget segment smartphones have been hit the hardest. Selling devices with increased production costs at low prices is becoming economically unviable for manufacturers. Analysts warn that in the near future, other brands may also abandon their ultra-budget models or significantly increase their prices.

Nothing representatives recalled that the CMF Phone 2 Pro model was highly rated by market and industry experts. However, the company does not want to release a new model just for the sake of it. According to Akis Evangelidis, the company prefers not to bring a product to market if it cannot offer users a significant technological leap.

Future Plans and Market Trends

Although the smartphone direction has been temporarily halted, the CMF brand is not closing entirely. The company stated that it will continue to produce other types of gadgets and accessories under this brand. Meanwhile, the production of more expensive, higher-margin smartphones under the main Nothing brand will continue as planned.

This situation reflects serious structural changes in the global electronics market. In the struggle for limited production capacity, high-profit server equipment and AI projects are winning over consumer electronics. This may lead to a decrease in mobile devices in the mid- and low-price segments and an increase in the overall average price in the coming months.