Unexpected Result Among Intel Processors: Core Ultra 7 Outperforms Core Ultra 9

·25·Technology
Unexpected Result Among Intel Processors: Core Ultra 7 Outperforms Core Ultra 9

On the eve of the launch of Intel's next-generation mobile processors, unexpected news has emerged in the tech world. According to the first test results appearing in the PassMark benchmark database, the Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus model managed to outperform the higher-tier and more expensive Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. This situation is attracting the attention of experts as it contradicts the usual hierarchy rules. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus scored 4,908 points in the single-thread test and 56,088 points in multi-thread mode. These indicators are 8% higher in single-thread power and nearly 15% higher in multi-thread performance compared to the previous Core Ultra 7 265HX model. Most interestingly, the new chip showed significant growth despite having the same core configuration.

Hierarchy Changes and Technical Analysis

Usually, in the Intel product line, the Core Ultra 9 series always stands out with the highest frequencies and core counts. However, the fact that the Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus outperformed the Core Ultra 9 275HX in both single-thread and multi-thread tests indicates very high internal optimization. This new chip has even come very close to the performance of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX.

These results are of great importance for laptop manufacturers and users. If a chip in the Core Ultra 7 series can provide high performance at a lower price, it may reduce demand for expensive devices based on Core Ultra 9. Considering that high-performance laptops in the Uzbekistan market are mainly chosen by gamers and professional designers, this model is likely to become the most optimal choice.

It should be noted that PassMark results are preliminary indicators. Laptops equipped with processors from the Core Ultra 200HX Plus series are just starting to enter the market. Real-world performance will also depend on the device's cooling system and power consumption (TDP) settings.

In conclusion, Intel is taking the efficiency of mobile processors to a new level through its "Plus" series. Final tests conducted by independent experts will provide the ultimate answer to how realistic this unexpected result is and whether the Core Ultra 7 can truly "claim the throne."

IntelCore UltraProcessorTechnologyBenchmark
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