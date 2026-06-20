Starlink officially launches in another African country

Starlink satellite internet, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, continues to expand its global coverage. In the next phase, the Kingdom of Lesotho in Africa has connected to this high-speed network. This step opens new opportunities not only for ordinary users but also for national security and emergency services. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, Starlink services have been successfully implemented in more than 25 police stations, traffic management systems, and natural disaster response groups in Lesotho. This was announced by company head Elon Musk on his social media page. Providing internet to such strategic facilities will increase the efficiency of maintaining public order and taking rapid measures in the country.

Modern solution to infrastructure challenges

In areas with complex and mountainous terrain like Lesotho, laying traditional terrestrial communication cables is economically very expensive or technically impossible. Starlink serves as the most optimal way to provide such remote areas with stable internet with low latency. This is intended to bridge the digital divide and allow the population to use modern information technologies.

According to ixbt.com, Starlink was recently approved by the Iraqi government as well. This indicates that the satellite network is gaining a foothold not only in democratic Western countries but also in regions with complex political and geographical conditions.

Global indicators and future plans

Today, the scale of the Starlink project has reached an impressive level. The current state of the project is reflected in the following figures:

More than 10,000 active satellites are operating in Earth orbit;

The service is used in 160 countries worldwide;

The number of subscribers globally has exceeded 12 million.

The company has no intention of stopping. SpaceX specialists are already working on the new generation of V3 satellites. The first batch of these devices is expected to be launched into space in 2026 using the Starship rocket. This will allow for further increases in internet speed and expansion of coverage.

In the context of Uzbekistan, the introduction of technologies like Starlink could be of great importance, especially for schools and medical institutions in remote villages and mountainous areas. For now, negotiations and testing processes for the full launch of this service in our region are ongoing.