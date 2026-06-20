SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket makes noisy landing in California

·29·Technology
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket makes noisy landing in California

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has completed another successful flight. Launched Friday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the Falcon 9 rocket delivered a classified payload into orbit as part of the NROL-179 mission. A unique feature of this flight was that the rocket returned directly to land rather than a sea-based platform. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, this was the third spaceflight for the first stage of the rocket involved in this mission. Previously, this hardware was used in two Starlink project missions. The rocket lifted off from the SLC-4E launch complex and, after completing its task, successfully landed at landing zone 4 (LZ-4) at the Vandenberg base.

Sound effects and the specifics of landing on land

Typically, SpaceX rockets land on special autonomous ships in the ocean. This method is the most commonly used standard practice for fuel efficiency and safety. However, the return of the first stage to land this time was accompanied by a unique "soundtrack" for local residents. Residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties heard powerful sonic booms as the rocket returned.

Experts explain that such sound effects occur when the rocket enters the atmosphere at speeds exceeding the speed of sound. Depending on weather conditions, these booms can repeat several times. While somewhat noisy for the population, landing on land significantly simplifies the technical maintenance process and saves time for SpaceX engineers.

The future of reusable technology

SpaceX is leading the way in reducing the cost of space flights. Today, the company's arsenal includes rocket boosters that have flown to space and returned more than 30 times. Such indicators are considered a revolutionary result in the space industry, as previously a new rocket was required for every flight.

The success of the NROL-179 mission once again confirms SpaceX's ability to execute both commercial and government orders with high precision. The land landing operation indicates the expansion of the company's logistical capabilities. In the future, the number of such flights is expected to increase, making access to space even cheaper.

SpaceXFalcon 9SpaceTechnologyElon Musk
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