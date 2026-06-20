Google and Refik Anadol Present Dataland, the World's First AI Museum

·24·Technology
Google and Refik Anadol Present Dataland, the World's First AI Museum

Technology giant Google and renowned media artist Refik Anadol have announced the creation of Dataland, the world's first museum fully powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Located at the famous The Grand LA complex in Los Angeles, this art space completely transforms the traditional concept of a museum, becoming a dynamic ecosystem that adapts to the emotions and movements of visitors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The museum's debut exhibition, titled "Machine Hallucinations: Tropical Rainforest," is based on the Large Nature Model (LNM) system trained on vast datasets about nature. According to ixbt.com, the project occupies an area of 2,500 square meters, where complex digital data is converted into high-resolution generative reality with 1.2 billion pixels. Google Cloud infrastructure, including the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Compute Engine tools, was used to implement this process.

Active interaction between human and technology

The uniqueness of the Dataland museum is that it enters into an "active dialogue" with visitors. Using special sensors, the system monitors people's movements, heart rate, and even skin temperature. Google algorithms process this data in real time, changing the sounds, visual images, and even the scents in the room. For example, depending on the visitor's excitement or calmness, the tropical rainforest landscape and the singing of birds will manifest differently.

During the exhibition, guests are immersed in an AI-generated interpretation of the Amazon rainforest. The screams of parrots, the smell of damp soil after rain, and the attractive harmony of colors transport a person to a completely different world. This is not just a spectacle, but a multisensory experience affecting all sensory organs.

Ecological approach and interactive conclusion

The project is significant not only technologically but also ecologically. All of the museum's computing and AI models run on the Google Cloud platform, and 87 percent of the energy consumed is derived from renewable, carbon-free sources. This serves as an example of how modern art and high technology can develop without harming the environment.

At the end of the visit, unexpected gifts await the guests. They will have the following opportunities:

  • Taste special scented chocolates created by an AI model to match human emotions;
  • Print T-shirts featuring unique images generated as a result of interactive communication in the museum;
  • Purchase exclusive digital or printed artworks based on their visit.
The Dataland museum officially opens its doors on June 20. This project is an important step showing what the future of art will be, where the boundary between human and machine almost disappears.

GoogleDatalandArtificial IntelligenceArtTechnology
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