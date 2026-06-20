Apple Introduces iOS 27: Key Updates for Daily Use

Apple showcased the new iOS 27 operating system as part of its traditional WWDC conference. While the focus was on artificial intelligence and Apple Intelligence, the tech giant also introduced several practical updates to daily-use apps — Apple Maps, Wallet, and Find My services. These changes are aimed at making users' daily lives even easier. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The "Flyover" function in the Apple Maps app has been significantly improved. Now, 3D views of cities and landmarks are more detailed and provide smoother navigation. Additionally, a new "Local Lists" feature has appeared in the maps. Through this, users can easily find popular restaurants and entertainment venues in their area. According to experts, this step is aimed at reducing the need for third-party apps like Google Maps or TikTok.

Security and Location Management

The Find My service has become more flexible. Users can now share their location for a specific time interval — from a few minutes to several days or until a specific date. Additionally, a function to temporarily pause location sharing with certain contacts until the end of the day has been added. This is expected to be particularly useful for organizing surprise gifts or secret events.

The Apple Wallet app has also been fundamentally updated. One of the most interesting aspects is the ability to split bills with friends by scanning receipts. This feature, powered by Apple Intelligence, identifies products on the receipt, calculates taxes and tips, and suggests making the payment via Apple Cash.

Digital Wallet and New Capabilities

Furthermore, Wallet now supports the digitalization of physical loyalty cards. The user simply needs to point the iPhone camera at the barcode. These cards are also reflected on Apple Watch devices, which further speeds up the purchasing process. For travelers, the hotel key system has been improved, with room information and service schedules appearing directly within the app.

The Apple Pay system also received a new design. Now, users can easily switch between payment cards and view bonus balances and "pay later" options. For merchants, the "Tap to Share" function was introduced, making data exchange with customers secure and fast.

According to ixbt.com, these updates are expected to be released to the general public this autumn. iOS 27 will take smartphone usability to a new level, not only for tech enthusiasts but also for ordinary users.