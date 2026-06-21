Proposal to Use the Moon as a Shield for Earth's Safety

·4·Technology
Proposal to Use the Moon as a Shield for Earth's Safety

As space exploration accelerates and plans to bring samples from Mars and other celestial bodies activate, scientists have come forward with an unexpected but critical initiative. US and Canadian researchers propose using the Moon as a unique "quarantine center" to protect Earth from alien biological hazards. This is reported by ixbt.com, based on a scientific article published in the journal Ambio. Ixbt.com reports on this.

According to the authors of the idea — Frederick I. Moxley, director of Strategic Threat Analysis and Research Laboratories, and Anthony Ricciardi, a professor at McGill University, any material brought from space must be checked in a special bioprotection complex on the Moon before reaching Earth. This measure serves to protect our planet's biosphere from the catastrophic consequences that unknown microorganisms could cause.

Preventing Space Invasion

Scientists cite bitter experiences with invasive species in Earth's history. The appearance of a single alien organism in nature could disrupt an entire ecosystem and trigger irreversible processes. Although the existence of life in space has not yet been proven, experts advise adhering to the precautionary principle and being prepared for the worst-case scenarios.

According to the proposed concept, a separate biological isolation facility should be built as part of NASA's future lunar base. This infrastructure would act as a "border filter" between space and Earth. Most importantly, all samples would be processed only using robotic systems, and direct human contact with them would be completely restricted.

Are laboratories on Earth not enough?

It is emphasized that even the highest-level security laboratories currently existing on Earth cannot guarantee the absolute isolation of unknown agents coming from space. Risks such as accidents, damage to the vehicles delivering samples, or accidental injury to crew members always exist. On the Moon, such errors would not pose a risk to Earth's population.

Since not only government agencies but also private companies are organizing missions to Mars and the Moon today, the volume of materials brought back is expected to increase sharply. Therefore, scientists believe it is necessary to take the following measures:

  • Mandatory stopping of all samples from outer planets on the Moon;
  • Creation of fully automated laboratories for sample analysis;
  • Implementation of a long-term quarantine system on the Moon for astronauts returning from space;
  • Introduction of new biological safety standards into international space law norms.
In conclusion, the Moon could become not only a scientific base in the future but also the first line of defense protecting human civilization from unexpected biological threats. This project is of strategic importance not only from a technological but also from a planetary security perspective.

SpaceNASAMoonBiologySecurity
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