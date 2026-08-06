Why Mohamed Salah’s Move to Trabzonspor Is Sparking Debate

·89·Sport
Why Mohamed Salah’s Move to Trabzonspor Is Sparking Debate

Although football is a game that unites millions around the world, for many professional athletes it is simply a way to continue their careers or achieve greater goals. While some footballers focus solely on the game itself, others look for opportunities beyond it. According to ixbt.com, the latest unexpected twists in the career of Egyptian star forward Mohamed Salah clearly demonstrate this approach. Goal.com reports .

The Egyptian footballer’s move to Trabzonspor of the Turkish Süper Lig has sparked great interest and heated debate not only among fans but across the entire sporting community. As soon as the transfer was officially announced, many supporters strongly criticised the decision. In their view, the level of the Turkish league does not match Salah’s distinguished career, stature and ability.

Transfer History and Parallels With the Past

In the football world, this is the second time Mohamed Salah has faced such strong criticism during his career. Interestingly, a transfer 12 years ago also caused similar controversy, although for completely opposite reasons. At the time, fans were concerned that the footballer might find himself not in a league below his level, but in an overly competitive environment.

More specifically, in January 2014, the forward moved from Swiss club Basel to Chelsea. At the time, the talented Egyptian was close to joining Liverpool. However, the London club and its Portuguese manager at the time, José Mourinho, intervened and turned the transfer in their favour at the last minute.

Many fans also disliked Salah’s choice of Chelsea at the time because the London club’s squad was overloaded with stars. Naturally, this made it difficult for a young footballer who was just entering top-level football to secure a place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool and the Competitive Environment

At that time, Liverpool needed an attacking player like Mohamed Salah as badly as water and air. That season, the Merseyside club was engaged in a fierce battle for the Premier League title against strong rivals such as Chelsea and Manchester City, while searching for a suitable attacking partner for Luis Suárez and Daniel Sturridge.

However, fate took Salah’s career in a different direction. Today, the deal with Trabzonspor is being viewed as one of the final chapters of the footballer’s career. The move has changed not only his personal plans but also perceptions across the transfer market.

Salah’s fans and football experts are still finding it difficult to assess how correct this decision was. After all, it has become natural for every star player to prioritise financial stability or regular playing time in the final years of their career.

Mohamed SalahTrabzonsporTransferFootballPremier League
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