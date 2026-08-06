Vinicius Junior Close to Signing a New Contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is expected to continue his career in the Spanish capital. According to information published by Sky Sports News, the footballer rejected an offer from Arsenal and is now very close to signing a new and lucrative contract with the Spanish giants. Goal.com reports this.

Negotiations took a positive turn in recent days following meetings between the parties in Madrid. Real Madrid’s management offered the forward a significantly improved new contract, reportedly worth an annual salary of £18.5 million.

The current agreement was originally due to expire in June next year. Initial talks over an extension began in January 2025, but an agreement had continued to elude the parties ever since.

Arsenal’s Interest and the Transfer U-Turn

Arsenal had shown serious interest in the Brazilian forward and were prepared to meet his initial financial demands. Mikel Arteta’s team had openly stated its intention to strengthen the squad and remain active in the transfer market. However, Real Madrid’s latest offer radically changed the situation.

Renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that significant progress had been made in the situation. According to him, the parties reached a broad agreement after a face-to-face meeting between the player, representatives of his Roc Nation agency and Real Madrid’s management.

Suspicious Activity on Social Media

As negotiations entered a decisive phase, Vinicius Junior sparked speculation on Wednesday evening by deleting all the photos from his Instagram page. The sudden clearing of the account, which has nearly 64 million followers, intensified reports about a possible move to Arsenal.

Nevertheless, the club’s head coach still views the forward as a key part of his plans for next season. Real Madrid had aimed to resolve the matter as quickly as possible to avoid additional complications during the summer transfer window, and those efforts are now bearing fruit.