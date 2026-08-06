Preparations for Narendra Modi’s Visit to Uzbekistan Announced

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s official visit to Uzbekistan is expected it was announced. The ANI agency reported this.

According to the publication, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov’s four-day official visit to India in recent days was primarily aimed at thoroughly preparing for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Uzbekistan At the same time, the minister stressed the importance of further strengthening the strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

On August 3 this year, in New Delhi, negotiations were held with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with the participation of the delegations. Saidov noted that regular dialogue between the leaderships of the two countries is continuing consistently. According to him, the meetings will help deepen the strategic partnership and expand practical cooperation.

“Just 10 days ago, we discussed many issues by telephone. The main purpose of these meetings was also to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Uzbekistan,” Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

The minister called the visit the logical and practical continuation of the ongoing political dialogue between the countries. He also noted that Uzbekistan and India have been effectively using meetings on international platforms and at various events to strengthen mutual ties.

According to Saidov, one of the main tasks assigned to him and the Uzbek delegation is to coordinate preparations for the Indian prime minister’s visit to Uzbekistan.

At the same time, he stressed that the visit would give new momentum to relations between the two countries and create an important opportunity to further develop trade and economic, investment, and political cooperation.

Bakhtiyor Saidov called India one of Uzbekistan’s most important strategic and trade partners in South Asia and said that cooperation with New Delhi is being consistently strengthened.

For reference, Uzbek Foreign Minister visited India officially from August 2 to 5 During the visit, he met with the country’s president, Droupadi Murmu, and also held talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the meetings, the sides discussed in detail the current state of the strategic partnership. In particular, they exchanged views on expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, trade, defense, education, and culture as well as on regional and international issues.

Jaishankar also announced on his social media page after the talks that he had held a productive meeting with Bakhtiyor Saidov and noted that the two sides had agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries.