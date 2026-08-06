Preparations for Narendra Modi’s Visit to Uzbekistan Announced

·165·World
Preparations for Narendra Modi’s Visit to Uzbekistan Announced

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s official visit to Uzbekistan is expected it was announced. The ANI agency reported this.

According to the publication, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov’s four-day official visit to India in recent days was primarily aimed at thoroughly preparing for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Uzbekistan At the same time, the minister stressed the importance of further strengthening the strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

On August 3 this year, in New Delhi, negotiations were held with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with the participation of the delegations. Saidov noted that regular dialogue between the leaderships of the two countries is continuing consistently. According to him, the meetings will help deepen the strategic partnership and expand practical cooperation.

“Just 10 days ago, we discussed many issues by telephone. The main purpose of these meetings was also to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Uzbekistan,” Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

The minister called the visit the logical and practical continuation of the ongoing political dialogue between the countries. He also noted that Uzbekistan and India have been effectively using meetings on international platforms and at various events to strengthen mutual ties.

According to Saidov, one of the main tasks assigned to him and the Uzbek delegation is to coordinate preparations for the Indian prime minister’s visit to Uzbekistan.

At the same time, he stressed that the visit would give new momentum to relations between the two countries and create an important opportunity to further develop trade and economic, investment, and political cooperation.

Bakhtiyor Saidov called India one of Uzbekistan’s most important strategic and trade partners in South Asia and said that cooperation with New Delhi is being consistently strengthened.

For reference, Uzbek Foreign Minister visited India officially from August 2 to 5 During the visit, he met with the country’s president, Droupadi Murmu, and also held talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the meetings, the sides discussed in detail the current state of the strategic partnership. In particular, they exchanged views on expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, trade, defense, education, and culture as well as on regional and international issues.

Jaishankar also announced on his social media page after the talks that he had held a productive meeting with Bakhtiyor Saidov and noted that the two sides had agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries.

Narendra ModiBakhtiyor SaidovUzbekistanIndiaSubrahmanyam Jaishankar
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Nobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipNobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipToday, 20:39Number of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesNumber of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesToday, 19:52Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandHorrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandToday, 19:49Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Today, 17:36HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledHercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledToday, 16:58Thailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingThailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingToday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished