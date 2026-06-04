Direct Flights Launched Between Tashkent and Yerevan

A historic event has taken place, elevating cultural, economic, and tourism ties between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Armenia to a new level. For the first time in decades, regular direct air links connecting the capitals of the two countries have been officially restored. This is a truly joyful gift for passengers and travel enthusiasts who have long been weary of transit routes.

Historic inaugural flight and passenger flow

On June 2 of this year, the renowned Armenian airline Shirak Avia successfully completed its first regular flight on the Yerevan–Tashkent–Yerevan route. The inaugural flight itself clearly demonstrated the high demand for this destination:

Arrivals in Tashkent: 127 passengers arrived in Uzbekistan aboard the first aircraft, soaring like a white dove.

Departures to Yerevan: Exactly 177 compatriots and foreign guests departed from the spacious Tashkent International Airport to the capital of Armenia.

These historic flights are comfortable, safe, and fully meet modern standards Boeing 737 aircraft, operating regularly on scheduled days of the week.

Convenient and fast travel without third-country transit

Previously, traveling this route was quite inconvenient for representatives of both countries and tourists. Passengers were forced to transit through other foreign countries, enduring long hours of waiting and layovers. This revolutionary direct flight saves both time and money.

A promising step: The establishment of this new air bridge not only facilitates family visits for ordinary citizens but also strengthens bilateral business ties and elevates the unique tourism potential of Uzbekistan and Armenia to new heights.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest news from our country and the world of aviation, new convenient routes, and exciting travel updates!