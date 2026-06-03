Rain Expected in Tashkent on June 4

·69·Uzbekistan
Rain Expected in Tashkent on June 4

On June 4, weather conditions will vary across several regions of Uzbekistan. Meteorologists warn that brief rain and thunderstorms may occur in some provinces.

According to Uzhydromet, short-term precipitation is likely in Tashkent in the second half of the day. Thunderstorms are also possible in some areas. Temperatures will range from 19-21°C at night to 31-33°C during the day.

Rain and lightning are also possible in some districts of the Tashkent region. Dry weather will generally persist in the Sirdaryo, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions.

In the provinces of the Fergana Valley, brief showers and thunderstorms are expected in some places during the evening hours. Daytime temperatures will reach 28-33°C.

The weather will be dry in the Qashqadaryo and Surxondaryo regions, with daytime temperatures rising up to 38°C. No precipitation is expected in Bukhara, Navoiy, the Republic of Karakalpakstan, or the Xorazm region.

The wind will blow mainly from the east. In some areas, wind speeds may increase to 13-18 meters per second, potentially causing dust storms.

Conditions may be more complex in the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic. Rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods are possible in certain locations.

Experts forecast a slight drop in temperatures across the republic from June 2 to 5. Meanwhile, the risk of mudflows remains in mountainous and foothill areas due to precipitation.

Citizens are advised to exercise caution in light of the changing weather conditions.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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