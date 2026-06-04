Gas Supply to Be Temporarily Cut Off in Parts of Shaykhantahur and Yunusabad Districts in Tashkent

·45·Uzbekistan
Gas Supply to Be Temporarily Cut Off in Parts of Shaykhantahur and Yunusabad Districts in Tashkent

Natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended on June 4 in the Shaykhantahur and Yunusabad districts of Tashkent due to scheduled maintenance work.

According to reports, the gas supply will be cut off from 10:00 to 17:00. During this period, residents and consumers in the Labzak neighborhood of Shaykhantahur district and the Matonat neighborhood of Yunusabad district will be temporarily without natural gas.

Officials stated that gas supply will be restored once technical measures are completed. Residents are urged to observe safety precautions, avoid leaving gas appliances unattended, and bear with any inconvenience caused by the scheduled works.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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