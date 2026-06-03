Uzbekistan Sharply Increases Gasoline Imports

In January–April 2026, the volume of gasoline imported to Uzbekistan doubled compared to the same period in 2025. This was reported by the Customs Committee.

Over four months, the country imported 568,700 tons of gasoline worth $327.1 million. The average price per ton of gasoline was $575. For comparison, 280,700 tons of gasoline worth $163.6 million were imported during the same period in 2025.

According to an analysis by the Statistics Committee, domestic gasoline production continues to grow. Specifically, 417,500 tons of gasoline were produced in January–April, which is 27,500 tons (7%) more than in the same period last year.

For reference, since September 2025, the production and exchange trading of Ai-80 gasoline have been suspended in Uzbekistan. Uzbekneftegaz announced that it is gradually transitioning to the production of high-octane (Ai-92) gasoline.