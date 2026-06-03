Uzbekistan Sharply Increases Gasoline Imports

·66·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan Sharply Increases Gasoline Imports

In January–April 2026, the volume of gasoline imported to Uzbekistan doubled compared to the same period in 2025. This was reported by the Customs Committee.

Over four months, the country imported 568,700 tons of gasoline worth $327.1 million. The average price per ton of gasoline was $575. For comparison, 280,700 tons of gasoline worth $163.6 million were imported during the same period in 2025.

According to an analysis by the Statistics Committee, domestic gasoline production continues to grow. Specifically, 417,500 tons of gasoline were produced in January–April, which is 27,500 tons (7%) more than in the same period last year.

For reference, since September 2025, the production and exchange trading of Ai-80 gasoline have been suspended in Uzbekistan. Uzbekneftegaz announced that it is gradually transitioning to the production of high-octane (Ai-92) gasoline.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Direct Flights Launched Between Tashkent and YerevanToday, 07:32Gas Supply to Be Temporarily Cut Off in Parts of Shaykhantahur and Yunusabad Districts in TashkentToday, 06:23Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in SurxondaryoYesterday, 14:04Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek ProductsYesterday, 13:24How Many People of Working Age Are There in the Country?Yesterday, 12:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan sets a record: over 12,000 samsas prepared (video)
Central Bank responds to reports about 500,000 soum banknote
Kyrgyzstan returns 21 tons of watermelons imported from Uzbekistan
Important changes coming into effect from June 1 announced
Heavy rain and cooling replace hot weather in Uzbekistan
Electricity tariffs to rise, bill for 500 kWh to change
Changes made to the procedure for paying the childbirth allowance in Uzbekistan
Eid al-Adha date officially announced in Uzbekistan