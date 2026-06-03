Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek Products

·84·Uzbekistan
Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek Products

Russia announced it would halt fruit and vegetable exports from certain Uzbek companies starting May 30. However, Rosselkhoznadzor soon removed this notice from its official website, RBK reported.

Earlier, the agency stated that several Uzbek enterprises had committed the most phytosanitary violations and announced restrictions on their products effective May 30.

The decision was justified by the need to ensure phytosanitary safety in Russia and address inconsistencies in the supply of quarantined products. However, Rosselkhoznadzor later retracted this information and deleted the notice from its site.

Meanwhile, the Russian side announced that technical negotiations are ongoing to develop a mechanism for the safe and uninterrupted supply of fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan.

For reference, Russia also imposed restrictions on various Armenian fruit and vegetable products starting May 30. Potatoes, eggplants, apples, pears, quinces, and dried fruits were subsequently added to this list.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that exporters would receive government support measures and assistance in finding new markets.

The Russian government has recently been critical of Armenia's growing rapprochement with Western countries and the European Union.

RussiaUzbekistanRosselkhoznadzorArmeniaNikol PashinyanEuropean UnionRBC
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