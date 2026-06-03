Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in Surxondaryo

A four-legged baby born in the Sherobod district of Surxondaryo region underwent surgery at the Samarkand Regional Multidisciplinary Children's Medical Center. The head of the Samarkand Regional Healthcare Department reported this to Daryo.

According to specialists, the child was born with a parasitic twin whose second part was not fully formed. Only the lower body had developed in the underdeveloped embryo.

The baby was born in Sherobod on April 28 and was taken to Samarkand the next day. Additional legs and an extra genital organ were detected, and the anal opening was not formed.

Initially, necessary surgery was performed to save the baby's life. On May 13, the extra legs were removed during a second operation.

Currently, the bladder has been divided into two. Doctors are planning additional surgeries in the future.

Experts note that survival rates for babies born with this condition are low, but all measures are being taken to save the child's life.

It was revealed that the mother underwent screening during pregnancy, but the defect was not detected. Medical officials have admitted to negligence during the examination.

The baby's condition is currently satisfactory and remains under medical supervision.