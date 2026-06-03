Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in Surxondaryo

·173·Uzbekistan
Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in Surxondaryo

A four-legged baby born in the Sherobod district of Surxondaryo region underwent surgery at the Samarkand Regional Multidisciplinary Children's Medical Center. The head of the Samarkand Regional Healthcare Department reported this to Daryo.

According to specialists, the child was born with a parasitic twin whose second part was not fully formed. Only the lower body had developed in the underdeveloped embryo.

The baby was born in Sherobod on April 28 and was taken to Samarkand the next day. Additional legs and an extra genital organ were detected, and the anal opening was not formed.

Initially, necessary surgery was performed to save the baby's life. On May 13, the extra legs were removed during a second operation.

Currently, the bladder has been divided into two. Doctors are planning additional surgeries in the future.

Experts note that survival rates for babies born with this condition are low, but all measures are being taken to save the child's life.

It was revealed that the mother underwent screening during pregnancy, but the defect was not detected. Medical officials have admitted to negligence during the examination.

The baby's condition is currently satisfactory and remains under medical supervision.

SurxondaryoSherobodSamarkandDaryo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth TodayToday, 08:59Direct Flights Launched Between Tashkent and YerevanToday, 07:32Gas Supply to Be Temporarily Cut Off in Parts of Shaykhantahur and Yunusabad Districts in TashkentToday, 06:23Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek ProductsYesterday, 13:24How Many People of Working Age Are There in the Country?Yesterday, 12:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan sets a record: over 12,000 samsas prepared (video)
Central Bank responds to reports about 500,000 soum banknote
Kyrgyzstan returns 21 tons of watermelons imported from Uzbekistan
Important changes coming into effect from June 1 announced
Heavy rain and cooling replace hot weather in Uzbekistan
Electricity tariffs to rise, bill for 500 kWh to change
Changes made to the procedure for paying the childbirth allowance in Uzbekistan
Eid al-Adha date officially announced in Uzbekistan