How Many People of Working Age Are There in the Country?

·48·Uzbekistan
How Many People of Working Age Are There in the Country?

According to the National Statistics Committee, as of January 1, 2026, the permanent population of Uzbekistan reached 38.2 million.

Of these, the working-age population has reached 21.3 million, accounting for 55.8% of the total population.

The number of people below working age is 12.3 million, representing 32.1% of the total population.

Citizens above working age number 4.6 million, or 12.1% of the population. These figures indicate a high proportion of the population potentially active in the labor market.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth TodayToday, 08:59Direct Flights Launched Between Tashkent and YerevanToday, 07:32Gas Supply to Be Temporarily Cut Off in Parts of Shaykhantahur and Yunusabad Districts in TashkentToday, 06:23Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in SurxondaryoYesterday, 14:04Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek ProductsYesterday, 13:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan sets a record: over 12,000 samsas prepared (video)
Central Bank responds to reports about 500,000 soum banknote
Kyrgyzstan returns 21 tons of watermelons imported from Uzbekistan
Important changes coming into effect from June 1 announced
Heavy rain and cooling replace hot weather in Uzbekistan
Electricity tariffs to rise, bill for 500 kWh to change
Changes made to the procedure for paying the childbirth allowance in Uzbekistan
Eid al-Adha date officially announced in Uzbekistan