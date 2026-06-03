How Many People of Working Age Are There in the Country?
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According to the National Statistics Committee, as of January 1, 2026, the permanent population of Uzbekistan reached 38.2 million.
Of these, the working-age population has reached 21.3 million, accounting for 55.8% of the total population.
The number of people below working age is 12.3 million, representing 32.1% of the total population.
Citizens above working age number 4.6 million, or 12.1% of the population. These figures indicate a high proportion of the population potentially active in the labor market.
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