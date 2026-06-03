How Many People of Working Age Are There in the Country?

According to the National Statistics Committee, as of January 1, 2026, the permanent population of Uzbekistan reached 38.2 million.

Of these, the working-age population has reached 21.3 million, accounting for 55.8% of the total population.

The number of people below working age is 12.3 million, representing 32.1% of the total population.

Citizens above working age number 4.6 million, or 12.1% of the population. These figures indicate a high proportion of the population potentially active in the labor market.