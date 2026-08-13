Pyatyorochka Launches Service to Remind Customers About Food Expiration Dates

·30·Technology
Pyatyorochka Launches Service to Remind Customers About Food Expiration Dates

Russia’s popular Pyatyorochka retail chain has begun gradually rolling out a new digital service in its mobile app that promptly notifies customers when food products are nearing their expiration dates. According to IXBT.com, the system not only makes household inventory management easier but also helps reduce excess food waste. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports that.

The new feature operates fully automatically and requires no extra effort from customers. The system analyzes purchases made using the X5 Klub loyalty card and relies on Chestniy znak digital labeling data. During checkout, the product’s manufacturing date and expiration date are automatically read through a digital code.

Smart Algorithms and Category-Based Reminders

A specially developed algorithm determines when to send a notification based on the type of product. Customers do not need to enter receipts manually, photograph products individually, or scan barcodes. The entire process runs in the background.

According to the data, reminder timing varies depending on the product category. In particular:

  • For dairy products, a notification is sent three days before the expiration date.
  • For baby food, the notification is sent five days before expiration.
After making a purchase, the customer receives a notification in the app showing the exact date by which the product is recommended to be consumed.

Future Plans and Environmental Benefits

According to the organizers, the project enables households to manage their food supplies more efficiently. At the same time, it contributes to environmental sustainability by preventing excess products from spoiling at home and ending up in the trash.

In the future, similar smart reminder systems are planned for other major retail chains belonging to X5 Group, including Perekryostok and Chizhik supermarkets. Experts note that data from the state labeling system creates broad opportunities not only for monitoring product turnover but also for developing modern services focused on consumer safety and convenience.

PyatyorochkaTechnologyMobile AppConsumersFood
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