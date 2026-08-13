Dušan Vlahović's Juventus spell ends: striker heads to Turkey

·46·Sport
Dušan Vlahović's Juventus spell ends: striker heads to Turkey

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović will continue his career in Turkey. According to GOAL.com, after receiving no offers from Premier League or La Liga giants, the Serbian forward decided to join Beşiktaş, where he will earn a higher salary. The transfer ends the 26-year-old striker’s difficult and controversial spell at the Turin club. As the website reports.

In January 2022, Juventus signed Vlahović from Fiorentina for €70 million plus up to €10 million in bonuses. The club’s management handed the young forward a huge salary of up to €12 million per season. At the time, there were serious hopes that the 22-year-old would become a genuine star capable of leading the team.

High hopes and a difficult spell

However, Vlahović failed to deliver the expected results. The club’s crisis in recent years also played a role in his struggles. During his four-and-a-half years at Juventus, the entire board led by president Andrea Agnelli resigned, while numerous changes in management and coaching took place. Vlahović played under Massimiliano Allegri, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor and Luciano Spalletti. Now he will be reunited with Vincenzo Italiano, the coach who brought out his best performances at Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, regardless of such chaos at club level, genuine champions are expected to rescue their teams in difficult situations. Vlahović scored 68 goals in 168 appearances, but his frustration on the pitch and technical limitations when receiving the ball hindered his development. His only trophy was the 2024 Coppa Italia, when he scored the winning goal against Atalanta in the decisive final.

A contract with Beşiktaş and a new step

Vlahović’s next destination once again shows that he has not reached the level he had envisioned. For a long time, the player and his representatives had targeted top clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, none of those teams made a concrete offer. As a result, the striker is heading to the Turkish league. At the Istanbul club, he will earn a net salary of €10 million per season, excluding bonuses and additional payments.

Financially, this deal is an outright victory for Vlahović and his representatives. At the same time, Juventus are still looking for a player capable of adequately replacing the Serbian striker. Randal Kolo Muani, who has joined the club, is a mobile forward who likes to move across the pitch rather than a classic central striker who leads the line.

Dušan VlahovićJuventusBeşiktaşSerie ATransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cesc Fàbregas Praises Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s LeadershipCesc Fàbregas Praises Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s LeadershipToday, 15:16Bradley Barcola’s future: What did Nasser Al-Khelaifi say?Bradley Barcola’s future: What did Nasser Al-Khelaifi say?Today, 14:59Quentin Fortune regrets Danny Welbeck's move to ChelseaQuentin Fortune regrets Danny Welbeck's move to ChelseaToday, 14:51Quinton Fortune advises Chelsea to sign André OnanaQuinton Fortune advises Chelsea to sign André OnanaToday, 14:38Is There a Way to Stop Erling HaalandIs There a Way to Stop Erling HaalandToday, 14:19Eliot Anderson reveals why he rejected Manchester United's offerEliot Anderson reveals why he rejected Manchester United's offerToday, 13:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History