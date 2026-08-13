Dušan Vlahović's Juventus spell ends: striker heads to Turkey

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović will continue his career in Turkey. According to GOAL.com, after receiving no offers from Premier League or La Liga giants, the Serbian forward decided to join Beşiktaş, where he will earn a higher salary. The transfer ends the 26-year-old striker’s difficult and controversial spell at the Turin club. As the website reports.

In January 2022, Juventus signed Vlahović from Fiorentina for €70 million plus up to €10 million in bonuses. The club’s management handed the young forward a huge salary of up to €12 million per season. At the time, there were serious hopes that the 22-year-old would become a genuine star capable of leading the team.

High hopes and a difficult spell

However, Vlahović failed to deliver the expected results. The club’s crisis in recent years also played a role in his struggles. During his four-and-a-half years at Juventus, the entire board led by president Andrea Agnelli resigned, while numerous changes in management and coaching took place. Vlahović played under Massimiliano Allegri, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor and Luciano Spalletti. Now he will be reunited with Vincenzo Italiano, the coach who brought out his best performances at Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, regardless of such chaos at club level, genuine champions are expected to rescue their teams in difficult situations. Vlahović scored 68 goals in 168 appearances, but his frustration on the pitch and technical limitations when receiving the ball hindered his development. His only trophy was the 2024 Coppa Italia, when he scored the winning goal against Atalanta in the decisive final.

A contract with Beşiktaş and a new step

Vlahović’s next destination once again shows that he has not reached the level he had envisioned. For a long time, the player and his representatives had targeted top clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, none of those teams made a concrete offer. As a result, the striker is heading to the Turkish league. At the Istanbul club, he will earn a net salary of €10 million per season, excluding bonuses and additional payments.

Financially, this deal is an outright victory for Vlahović and his representatives. At the same time, Juventus are still looking for a player capable of adequately replacing the Serbian striker. Randal Kolo Muani, who has joined the club, is a mobile forward who likes to move across the pitch rather than a classic central striker who leads the line.