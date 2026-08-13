Eliot Anderson reveals why he rejected Manchester United's offer

Manchester City's record new signing, Eliot Anderson, has revealed why he chose the Citizens despite Manchester United players' efforts during his holiday. According to Goal.com, the England international said he had planned from the outset to join only the Etihad side, despite interest from the Red Devils. reports reports.

During his off-season holiday, the England international happened to run into Manchester United representatives while playing golf in Portugal. Although the Red Devils' executives tried to convince him to move to Old Trafford, Anderson remained firm in his decision and ultimately chose Manchester City.

A childhood choice and the Sergio Aguero factor

Commenting on the rumours reported in the media, Anderson said the story had been somewhat exaggerated. According to him, his choice of club was very clear because he had followed Manchester City's matches since childhood.

“When I was eight or nine, Sergio Aguero scored that famous goal. I have been watching Manchester City's matches for the past ten years. I had a big decision to make, and I am certain I made the right choice,” the footballer said at a meeting held in the club shop on Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne was the main role model

Joining Manchester City is not merely another professional step for Eliot Anderson, but also a chance to follow in the footsteps of his childhood idol. He admitted that during his formative years, he closely studied the Belgian midfielder's movements and passing on the pitch.

“Kevin De Bruyne has been the main player I have looked up to over the past decade. I loved watching him play. Now being at his club and in the place where he played is a very special feeling for me,” concluded England's star signing.