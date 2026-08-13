A Dagestani Man’s “Wrestling Match” With a Bear Shook the Internet (Video)

Dagestani Apti Djamaldayev shared unusual moments he spent with the bear he calls Balu on social media. In the video, he playfully wrestles with the huge animal, hugs it, and even places his forearm in the bear’s mouth.

The most astonishing part of the footage is that although the bear appears to bite his hand, it gives the impression that it is controlling its movements. At one point, Djamaldayev cries out in pain, while those around him watch the situation, laugh and cheer him on.

The «wrestling match» with the bear turned into a joke

In the footage, Djamaldayev, dressed in black, stands opposite the bear and moves as though he is exercising with it.

While Balu is standing on a large log, the man approaches it. When the bear sometimes opens its mouth wide and lunges forward, Djamaldayev retreats, then returns to it again.

In some scenes, the spectacle resembles a real wrestling match. But then the man hugs the bear, and the animal does not appear to make any sharply aggressive moves toward him.

This creates the impression that they have grown accustomed to each other over time.

The most intense moment — a forearm in the bear’s mouth

In the most striking part of the video, Djamaldayev places his hand in Balu’s mouth.

As the bear bites his forearm, the man’s facial expression changes and he appears to cry out in pain. Nevertheless, there are no visible signs of serious injury in the footage, and the situation soon returns to a playful mood.

Given the immense strength of a bear’s jaws, this act looks extremely dangerous from the outside.

Later scenes also show Balu pushing the man with its body and even appearing to knock him to the ground.

He fell, but returned to the bear again

In one episode, Djamaldayev loses his balance under the bear’s pressure and ends up supporting himself on his hands.

Balu then moves behind him.

However, in the next part of the video, they can again be seen standing close to each other, with Djamaldayev hugging the bear.

For this reason, the clip is being perceived not as an ordinary «confrontation between a human and a predator», but as an unusual relationship between a human and an animal that have become accustomed to each other over a long period.

No matter how well-trained the bear is, it is still a predator

Videos like this may look amusing and even funny. However, attempting to repeat the actions shown in them is strongly discouraged.

A bear is a powerful, fast and inherently unpredictable wild animal. Even a bear accustomed to humans or specially trained can cause serious injury with a single instinctive movement.

It would also be wrong to regard the «gentle biting» seen in the footage as a safe interaction between a human and a bear. A single powerful movement by a bear can have severe consequences for a person.

Why do such videos interest millions of people?

Relationships resembling trust between humans and predatory animals have always sparked interest.

The contrast is especially striking here: on one side is a large, powerful bear, and on the other is a person casually approaching it, hugging it and even wrestling with it.

The video became even more compelling because some of Balu’s movements appear as though it is deliberately restraining its strength.

At the same time, the footage also reminds us of an important truth: no matter how strong the trust established with a wild animal may be, the power of nature must never be underestimated.

This unusual «wrestling match» between Apti Djamaldayev and Balu may join the ranks of videos that both amuse and thrill people online. In a short period of time, by the time the article was being prepared, the video had been viewed more than 33 million times, received over 636,000 «likes» and prompted widespread discussion online with nearly 8,000 shares.

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