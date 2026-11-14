What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan today?

Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for Uzbekistan's regions for November 14. According to the forecast, no precipitation is expected in most parts of the country. Fog may occur in some areas.

In Tashkent city, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 3–8 meters per second. Temperatures will be 1–3 degrees Celsius at night and 12–14 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, and no precipitation is expected. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will range from 2–7 degrees below zero at night to 8–13 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, no precipitation is expected either. The weather will be changeable, with a possibility of fog in some areas. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night and 10–15 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Tashkent, Sirdaryo, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather is forecast to be changeable. No precipitation is expected, though fog may occur in some areas. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be around 0–5 degrees Celsius at night and 10–15 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, no precipitation is expected. The weather will be changeable, and the wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night and 13–18 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Fog may occur in some places. The wind will blow from the east at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night, dropping to 2 degrees below zero in some areas, and 8–13 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the mountainous and foothill regions of the republic, the weather is also expected to be changeable. No precipitation is forecast, though fog may occur in some places. The wind will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 2–7 degrees below zero at night and around 0–5 degrees Celsius during the day.