Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for Uzbekistan for November 19.

According to the forecast, the weather in Tashkent will be changeable. There is a possibility of rain in the evening. The wind will blow from the west at a speed of 3–8 meters per second, potentially strengthening to 10–12 meters per second in the evening. Temperatures in the capital are expected to be 7–9 degrees Celsius at night and 20–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The wind will blow from the west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will range from 0–5 degrees Celsius at night to 11–16 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some areas in the evening. The wind will blow from the west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 3–8 degrees Celsius at night and 15–20 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some areas in the evening. The wind will blow from the west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 7–12 degrees Celsius at night and 18–23 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected, except for some areas of the Kashkadarya region where rain may fall in the evening. The wind will blow from the west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 7–12 degrees Celsius at night and 18–23 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Fog may occur in some areas. The wind will blow from the west at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures will be 2–7 degrees Celsius at night and 10–15 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with precipitation (rain, snow) in some areas. The wind will blow from the west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 2–7 degrees Celsius at night and 12–17 degrees Celsius during the day.