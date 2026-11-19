The procedure for taking separate entrance exams for universities in Uzbekistan may change. According to the new plan, 11th-grade graduates will take a single state exam instead of two separate exams for finishing school and entering university. Its results will be taken into account both for obtaining a high school diploma and for the university admission competition.

However, this change will not take effect immediately. The system is planned to be tested first at the end of the 2027/2028 academic year in Tashkent city and the Navoi region, and then implemented nationwide starting from the end of the 2028/2029 academic year.

What changes will there be for 11th-grade graduates?

Under the current procedure, students take final exams to graduate from school. Those who wish to enter a higher education institution subsequently participate in separate admission tests.

The new system envisions merging these processes. An 11th-grade student will take a single state exam, and its results will be used for two purposes:

confirming completion of school;

participating in the university admission competition.

In this case, it is intended that the applicant will take exams in subjects relevant to their chosen field of higher education. This means that a school graduate may be relieved of the need to re-prepare for a separate test and take another exam to enter university.

A new procedure will also be introduced for 9th-grade students

The changes are not limited to 11th-grade graduates. A basic state exam is also planned to be introduced for students finishing the 9th grade.

Its results will be reflected in the school certificate and will be taken into account during the admission process for academic lyceums and technical schools.

Thus, it is expected that an opportunity will be created to evaluate the knowledge level of students choosing their path for further education after the 9th grade in a unified manner.

When will the new system be introduced?

According to the plan, the reform will be implemented in stages:

Deadline Planned change End of 2027/2028 academic year Pilot testing in Tashkent city and Navoi region From the end of 2028/2029 academic year Implementation of the system across the entire republic

During the initial testing process, the organization of exams, the content of the tasks, and the mechanisms for calculating results are intended to be checked.

So, will applicants no longer take tests?

No, this is not about completely abolishing exams. The main change is to merge the separate tests held for graduating from school and entering university into a single exam.

Also, the admission processes for the 2026/2027 academic year are continuing based on the current procedure. The new system currently pertains to the planning and testing stage, and all its details must be formalized in the established manner.

What does this mean for applicants?

If the new procedure is fully implemented, the number of exams for school graduates may decrease, and the excessive burden in terms of time and preparation may be reduced. However, the effectiveness of this system will depend on the quality of the exam questions, the transparency of the evaluation, and the creation of equal opportunities for all applicants.

Most importantly, university entrance exams are not being abolished — they are planned to be merged with final state exams at school. This could be one of the significant changes in the university admission system in Uzbekistan.